The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Oguibe Promise Nkwachukwu, an accountant with Travelstar Web Logistics Limited, and his company, Wifamapp Royalty Global Limited, to court for allegedly stealing N200 million belonging to his employer.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X page

“Specifically, he was arraigned for allegedly stealing the sum of N200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) while serving as an accountant of Travelstar Web Logistics Limited,” they stated

The commission stated that the arraignment took place on Monday, October 6, before Justice R.A. Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Details of the case

According to the EFCC, Nkwachukwu and his company were arraigned before the court’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 on a 13-count charge bordering on stealing. The alleged offence occurred while he was serving as an accountant at Travelstar Web Logistics Limited.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Oguibe Promise Nkwachukwu, being the alter ego of Wifamapp Royalty Global Limited and Wifamapp Royalty Global Limited, being a company incorporated in Nigeria sometime in March, 2020 in Nigeria, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $36,000 (Thirty Six Thousand United States America Dollars), property of Travelstar Web Logistics Limited entrusted to you, being the custodian as an accountant to the Travelstar Web Logistics Limited, thereby committed an offence stealing, contrary to Section 280(1) (b) and (2) (f) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Another count reads:

“That you, Oguibe Promise Nkwachukwu, being the alter ego of Wifamapp Royalty Global Limited and Wifamapp Royalty Global Limited, being a company incorporated in Nigeria sometime between 29th January, 2018 and July, 2018 in Nigeria, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of $156,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand United States America Dollars), property of Travelstar Web Logistics Limited entrusted to you, being the custodian as an accountant to the Travelstar Web Logistics limited, thereby committed an offence Stealing, contrary to Section 280(1) (b) and (2) (f) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Defendant pleads not guilty

When the charges were read, Nkwachukwu pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts.

Following his plea, prosecution counsel, A.A. Usman, applied for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant at a Correctional Centre pending the commencement of trial.

In response, defence counsel, Kelvin C. Uzozie, informed the court that he had filed a bail application for his client and pleaded that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody instead.

After hearing both sides, Justice R.A. Oshodi adjourned the case to October 17, 2025, for the hearing of the bail application. The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

What you should know

Earlier this year, the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC arraigned Mr. Samson Davies and his firm, Signature Advisory Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N190,791,494 belonging to Ronchess Global Resources Plc, a construction company.

According to the EFCC, the defendants dishonestly converted the funds between October 2022 and October 2023. During the court proceedings, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge

Nairametrics reported that in one fiscal year, the EFCC recovered N364.5 billion, $326.5 million, alongside other foreign currencies and assets, while also securing 4,111 convictions across various courts.