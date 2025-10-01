The EFCC’s annual performance report shows that in one year alone, the agency recovered N364.5 billion, $326.5 million, alongside other foreign currencies and assets, while also securing 4,111 convictions across various courts.

These figures were released in the EFCC’s official performance report and through its public statements for the year.

According to the EFCC, the year saw a significant increase in public engagement, with 15,724 petitions submitted to the Commission in the same year.

Details of petitions and convictions

Of the 15,724 petitions, 12,928 were investigated.

5,081 cases were filed in court, representing a 47.70 % year-on-year increase in cases taken to court.

Convictions stood at 4,111, marking a 53.74 % increase over 2023.

These numbers reflect both the volume of complaints the EFCC handled and its success rate in bringing cases to resolution.

The EFCC also recorded major asset seizures in 2024. According to its report, the Commission secured forfeitures of properties, including over 750 duplexes and apartments, several parcels of land, high-value vehicles, cryptocurrency wallets, and other movable assets linked to corruption and financial crimes.

In one official release, the EFCC stated that it had made the single largest asset recovery to date.

More insights

The EFCC also highlighted the work of its oversight units, which it said are critical to preventing financial crimes before they occur.

The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) is responsible for monitoring and supervising businesses that are not covered by traditional financial regulators. That is, businesses also known as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), which can still be used to hide or move stolen money, like real estate companies, lawyers, luxury goods dealers, and casinos.

In 2024, SCUML carried out 2,348 onsite evaluations of these businesses, representing an 85% increase compared to the 1,271 conducted in 2023.

The Department of Fraud Risk Assessment and Control (DFRAC), another unit within the EFCC, tasked with monitoring the disbursement of government funds to reduce leakages and ensure accountability in public spending in 2024, tracked several flagship federal initiatives, including the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PI-CNG), NG-CARES, RESET and ARMOR loans, NACA Global Fund grants, and the CBN COVID-19 support schemes.

Its review of the PI-CNG programme, valued at N88.5 billion, showed that 95% of buses and conversion kits had been delivered.

Nairametrics reported that EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has tasked the agency with surpassing the N365.4 billion recovered in 2024 by strengthening professionalism and integrity in its operations.