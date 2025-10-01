Fuel queues have been reported at petrol stations in Lagos and Abuja since September 30, with more motorists experiencing delays on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as some outlets that were selling fuel earlier in the day suspended sales by the afternoon.

Nairametrics confirmed that during visits to NNPC and Bovas stations in Ojodu, Lagos, fuel was available in the morning on October 1, but by past 1 p.m., sales had stopped, forcing motorists to seek alternatives.

Residents also shared their experiences on social media. In Lagos, commuter Tutu (@Tutu40503013) described visiting four stations, only to find that the fourth had stopped selling. By the time she reached another station, a queue had already formed, illustrating the difficulties motorists faced.

Her post read in part: “Abeg, what is happening… fuel scarcity looming? Been to like 4 filling stations already… the 4th one stopped selling at some point, and we had to go and look for another. By the time we got to the next, the queue had already started building up. Pengassan e da kun o.”

In Abuja, Retson Tedheke (Sarkin Yakin Ga’ate) (@RetsonTedheke01) shared on X on the afternoon of September 30 a picture showing cars queuing at a TotalEnergies station, highlighting delays motorists faced. Earlier that day, another X user, Nipelomo (@omoagberi), posted a short video showing cars lined up at an AP filling station with the caption: “Fuel queue hit Abuja.”

The return of queues contrasts with the recent period of relative stability, during which Nigerians had largely enjoyed uninterrupted fuel supply following Dangote Refinery’s entry into the domestic market.

What you should know

The return of fuel queues follows a dispute between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Following earlier claims by PENGASSAN that the Dangote Refinery had sacked all its Nigerian staff, the Dangote Group clarified on September 25, that only a small number of employees were affected. The reorganisation, it said, was aimed at safeguarding operations and preventing sabotage.

On September 26, PENGASSAN ordered members to halt gas and crude deliveries to the refinery and suspend vessel loading operations, citing grievances over alleged unfair treatment of workers seeking to unionize. The directive was sent to branch chairmen at major oil and gas companies, including TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC.

The Dangote Group described the union’s directive as unlawful and disruptive, warning it could halt production and distribution of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and cooking gas across the country.

Federal Government intervention led to a truce, with PENGASSAN set to suspend its nationwide strike following a two-day conciliation meeting in Abuja.