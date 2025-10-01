Layer3 successfully delivered the core network infrastructure for WACREN’s AfricaConnect3 project, deploying scalable 400GbE backbone solutions across 10 African countries and France.

The deployment included Juniper MX and EX devices, LTE-enabled terminal servers, performance monitoring systems, and a Network Operations Centre in Accra to ensure resilient and future-proof connectivity.

This initiative significantly boosts research and education collaboration in West and Central Africa, enabling institutions to engage in global innovation and emerging technologies like AI and biotechnology.

Layer3, one of Africa’s leading technology solutions providers, has successfully delivered the core network component contract for the AfricaConnect3 (AC3) project, executed by the West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN).

This marks a major milestone in one of the most ambitious infrastructure initiatives in Africa’s research and education landscape.

The AC3 project, funded by the European Union through the AfricaConnect3 program, is being executed by WACREN to build a world-class digital backbone for academic and research institutions across West and Central Africa.

Following an international competitive tender, Layer3 was selected to supply and deploy the core networking and support solution in data centres in 10 countries in Africa, as well as France, capable of scaling WACREN’s backbone to 400GbE.

This included Juniper MX and EX series devices, Out-of-Band terminal servers with 4G LTE capability to ensure resilience; Measurement and Cache servers for enhanced performance monitoring and traffic management, and upgraded routing engines in Lagos, Accra, and London to enable future growth. The project also involved setting up a state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre in Accra, Ghana, equipped with high-performance servers and enterprise-grade power systems to guarantee uninterrupted network operations.

Through this deployment, WACREN has significantly strengthened its digital backbone, positioning National Research and Education Networks across the region to collaborate seamlessly while overcoming long-standing barriers of bandwidth and reliability.

The enhanced infrastructure will enable universities, research centres, and innovation hubs to participate more actively in global knowledge exchange and provide a robust foundation for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced cloud-based applications.

Speaking on the significance of the project, Omo Oaiya, Chief Strategy Officer of WACREN, remarked: “This project, executed by WACREN under the EU’s AfricaConnect3 program and supported by partners like Layer3 and regional telecom operators, represents a pivotal investment in the digital future of African research and education. It strengthens our backbone while ensuring sustainability and reliability for years to come.”

Godwin Michaels, Chief Technology Officer at Layer3, added: “Delivering the equipment for the AC3 backbone demonstrates Layer3’s capability to support large-scale, multi-country deployments with precision and excellence. The infrastructure we provided is not only serving immediate needs but also designed to scale up to 400GbE, future-proofing research and education connectivity across Africa.”

As Africa advances toward a knowledge-driven future, Layer3 remains committed to delivering world-class technology solutions that empower institutions, drive innovation, and foster collaboration. The AC3 project exemplifies this mission, reinforcing Layer3’s role as a trusted partner in building Africa’s digital future.

Layer3 is one of Nigeria’s leading cybersecurity and network infrastructure providers, with nearly two decades of experience. The company offers innovative solutions in cloud, connectivity, systems integration, and managed services to enterprises, governments, and global partners across Africa. Its track record of delivering large-scale projects, combined with global OEM partnerships, reinforces its position as the provider of choice for organizations across the continent seeking enterprise-grade solutions for digital transformation.

Email: info@layer3.ng | Website: www.layer3.ng