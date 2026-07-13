Onga Beef and Chicken Cubes Relaunch: An improved taste for Nigerian Kitchens

Consumers taste profile is evolving, they are exploring diverse recipes and the quest for more savory dishes is on the rise hence ONGA’s commitment to improving its seasoning to deliver a more satisfying and flavorful experience and more importantly with less cubes.With the reformulation of the newly improved ONGA cubes, your dishes, Sunday pot of […]

Consumers taste profile is evolving, they are exploring diverse recipes and the quest for more savory dishes is on the rise hence ONGA’s commitment to improving its seasoning to deliver a more satisfying and flavorful experience and more importantly with less cubes.

With the reformulation of the newly improved ONGA cubes, your dishes, Sunday pot of stew, party Jollof, or a new recipe, quick weekday stew, a hearty family meal, or a special celebration dish can now be enjoyed with everyone gathering around the table before you call them.

The improved cubes were carefully reformulated using real local aromatics, ginger, garlic, onions, and turmeric to infuse meals with deeper, more robust flavour, helping mums achieve delicious results with less cubes.

Onga Beef Cube — Taste the Beefy Difference

Built for any dish of choice like traditional soups, stews; the improved Beef Cube delivers a robust, slow-cooked savory richness that locks into meats and sauces for a deeper beef flavour base that delivers a more satisfying beefy difference.

Onga Chicken Cube — Level Up Mealtime

Made from blends of ginger and garlic, the improved Chicken Cube brings a bright, flavourful poultry taste that levels up the taste of variety of dishes, not limited to fried rice, party jollof, holiday sauces, and everyday family lunches.

Both flavour variants now come in different pack sizes: a 50-cube pack for quick shopping, and a 100-cube family pack for high-frequency cooking and the bulk by 2500-cube for bulk cooking during family occasions

Why It Matters

Mrs. Omotayo Olaobaju, Head of Category, Culinary at Promasidor Nigeria, explains that food is ultimately a way to connect with the rich depth of our traditions. The reformulation was done specifically to bring consumers closer to the richer, deeper flavours we all treasure at home, making shared food moments more memorable. For everyday mothers, wives, and even digital food content creators who need consistent, delicious results every time they light the stove.

Where to Find It

The Newly Improved Beef and Chicken cubes are already making waves across major commercial hubs, are now on shelves in supermarkets, neighborhood stores, and open markets nationwide. Next time you’re on a market run, look out for the new 50- and 100-cube packs.