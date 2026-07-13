MKH Properties launches the Legacy, marking a new chapter for structured land ownership in Ibadan

The official launch ceremony of The Legacy, a site-and-service estate developed by MKH Properties, was held at the project site, off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State.

The event drew realtors, investors, institutional partners, government representatives, and first-time visitors.

The ceremony opened with Tayo Bolarinde, Managing Director of MKH Properties, who delivered the welcome address, expressing gratitude to every guest who made the journey, acknowledging the trust that investors had placed in the company, and speaking to what The Legacy represents for the future of structured land ownership in Southwest Nigeria.

Olu Falodun, Executive Director of Business Development, introduced the project’s partners, providing context for the network of relationships and institutional backing that underpin the development. Idowu Olukunle, Executive Director Commercial, went further, speaking directly to the investment case, the commercial logic behind The Legacy, and why, by every reasonable measure, this is a project worth owning a piece of, and the project overview was delivered by Dr. Muibi Kehinde Hammed, CEO of MKH Properties, who walked the audience through the vision, structure, and long-term trajectory of The Legacy

The turnout was remarkable. Realtors arrived in groups, guests came from across the region, and the energy on-site reflected the level of interest this development had generated ahead of its launch.

Among the distinguished guests was Dr Emmanuel Abikoye, Co-Founder and Chief Coach of BRG Network Limited, who attended alongside a strong contingent of realtors from BRG, one of the most active realtor networks in Southwest Nigeria. The presence of multiple organised realtor groups alongside independent realtors signalled the level of commercial confidence the market already has in this project.

The event also drew Mr William Akin-Funmilayo, Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development, and Engr. Akeem Olatunji, Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, the host community. Their attendance lends both governmental credibility and strong local grounding to the development, two factors that matter considerably when evaluating a land investment in Nigeria.

The Legacy is a site-and-service estate located just off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State, developed for homeowners, investors, and families who want land that is ready, secure, and positioned for long-term value.

What sets it apart is its structure: the estate carries a Government Allocation title, offers immediate building approval after allocation, and has on-site facilities that support all subscribers. These represent a deliberate effort to remove every complication that has historically made land ownership in Nigeria unnecessarily difficult, from title uncertainty to approval delays to community disputes.

The Legacy is developed by MKH Properties, a Nigerian real estate company with a portfolio exceeding $50 million and a DataPro credit rating of Long-Term BBB and Short-Term A2, making it one of the few developers in the country with a formal, independently verified financial rating. From the MKH Shopping Mall at Agodi Market to Dariann Court in Sangotedo, Lagos, every MKH Properties project carries the same foundation: integrity, structure, and developments that create real, lasting wealth for individuals and families.

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