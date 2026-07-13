HBM Nigeria changes NGX trading symbol from WAPCO to HBMNG

HBM Nigeria Plc has changed its trading symbol on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) from WAPCO to HBMNG, completing another key step in its transition from Lafarge Africa Plc to its new corporate identity.

HBM Nigeria Plc has changed its trading symbol on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) from WAPCO to HBMNG, completing another key step in its transition from Lafarge Africa Plc to its new corporate identity.

The development was disclosed in a notice signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Director, Adewunmi Alode.

The symbol change comes weeks after the company received approval from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to officially change its name from Lafarge Africa Plc to HBM Nigeria Plc.

What they are saying

According to the company, the new trading symbol, HBMNG, has replaced WAPCO on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange.

“We are pleased to inform our esteemed shareholders, Trading Licence Holders and the investing public that further to our previous communication regarding the change of the Company’s corporate name from Lafarge Africa Plc to HBM Nigeria Plc, the Company’s trading symbol on the floor of The Exchange has been changed from WAPCO to HBMNG,” the notice stated.

The company assured investors that shares currently held through stockbroking platforms and investment accounts will automatically reflect under the new trading symbol without requiring any action from shareholders.

Get up to speed

The name and ticker change follow the reported completion of a $1 billion acquisition of the cement manufacturer by Chinese investors, a transaction that marked a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure.

The company was originally established as West Africa Portland Cement Company (WAPCO), one of Nigeria’s oldest cement producers.

Following the acquisition of Blue Circle Industries by Lafarge, it adopted the name Lafarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc, combining the global Lafarge brand with its established local identity.

In 2014, after the merger of Lafarge and Holcim’s African operations, shareholders approved another corporate restructuring that led to the adoption of the Lafarge Africa Plc brand, consolidating assets across key African markets.

Industry analysts view the latest transition as part of a broader strategy to reposition the company for its next phase of growth while strengthening its competitiveness in Nigeria’s cement and building materials sector.

More insights

The company had earlier disclosed that shareholders approved the change from Lafarge Africa Plc to HBM Nigeria Plc during its Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2026.

Following the shareholder approval, the company obtained formal authorization from the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“This is to formally notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders, stakeholders and the general investing public that Lafarge Africa Plc has officially changed its corporate name to HBM Nigeria Plc,” the company said in an earlier statement.

Management described the move as part of a wider corporate rebranding programme designed to align the business with its evolving strategic direction and ownership structure.

What you should know

The rebranding comes after a strong financial year for the cement manufacturer.

For the 2025 financial year, HBM Nigeria reported revenue of N1.1 trillion, representing a 53% increase from N696.8 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax surged by 173% to N273 billion, driven by higher sales volumes, improved plant stability, cost optimization initiatives, stronger distribution efficiency, and effective financial management.

Operating profit more than doubled during the period, rising to N392 billion, while earnings per share increased from N6.22 to N17.

The company’s strong earnings performance provides a solid backdrop as it embarks on a new phase under the HBM Nigeria brand and trading symbol.