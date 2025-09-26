The Dangote Group has dismissed reports of mass staff layoffs, clarifying that the ongoing reorganisation at its Petroleum Refinery affects only a small number of employees and is aimed at safeguarding operations and preventing sabotage.

The statement was shared on Friday via the Group’s official X account.

According to the announcement, the reorganisation is a necessary measure to protect the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage that have raised safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

Management noted that intermittent sabotage across various units has had serious consequences for human life and operational safety.

The refinery confirmed that over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively within the facility and emphasized that only a very small number of staff have been affected by the reorganisation.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify recent reports concerning the ongoing reorganisation within its facility. This exercise is not arbitrary. It has become necessary to safeguard the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage that have raised safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the Refinery as result of intermittent cases of sabotage in the various units of the Refinery with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in our Petroleum Refinery, at present. Only a very small number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our various graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process.”

More insights

The company noted that it continues to recruit Nigerian talent through its graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process.

The Dangote Group reaffirmed its commitment to internationally accepted labour principles, emphasizing the right of every worker to freely decide whether or not to join a union.

The Management stressed that it remains vigilant to internal systems and potential vulnerabilities to ensure the long-term stability of this strategic national asset.

The Group highlighted that the refinery exists to serve Nigerians, strengthen Africa’s energy independence, and create sustainable jobs. It stated its intention to continue working closely with employees, regulators, and stakeholders to uphold safety, transparency, and accountability.

What you should know

Before this reorganisation, there had been ongoing issues between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the refinery. NUPENG had raised concerns over Dangote Refinery’s refusal to recognise union rights for tanker drivers and other employees.

A resolution on workers’ rights was signed in the presence of three federal ministers and the Deputy Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, days after the resolution, NUPENG alleged that refinery drivers were instructed to remove union stickers from their trucks and attempt to forcefully load the facility, in violation of agreed protocols.

The union also claimed that Dangote Group official Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata flew over the site in a helicopter and summoned the Navy, allegedly to intimidate union officials.

The Dangote Refinery has maintained that workers are free to decide whether or not to join a union.