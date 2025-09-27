The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has ordered its members to halt gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery amid a dispute over workers’ union rights.

The directive was issued in a circular dated September 26, 2025, and signed by General Secretary Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, instructing members in major oil and gas companies to stop gas and crude deliveries to the refinery and suspend vessel loading operations.

PENGASSAN said the action followed the refinery’s alleged disengagement of workers seeking to unionize, accusing management of spreading misinformation instead of addressing grievances.

The circular, copied to branch chairmen at TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC, tasked NGIC to cut off supply “effective immediately.”

“We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat. As you are aware, the Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to being unionized.

“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong. Consequent to these, you are hereby directed to cut off gas supply to NGIC effective immediately. All crude oil supply valves to the Refinery should be shut. The loading operation for vessel headed there should be halted immediately.

“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately,” the circular read in part.

PENGASSAN said the decision was necessary to defend its members’ rights and further instructed branch chairmen to report promptly on enforcement progress.

Dangote Group has yet to issue a formal response.

What you should know

While PENGASSAN linked its latest directive to alleged victimisation of workers seeking to unionise, the Dangote Group had earlier dismissed reports of mass layoffs, saying only a small number of employees were affected and even so because of efforts to safeguard refinery operations from sabotage.

The company said over 3,000 Nigerians remain employed at the refinery and maintained that workers are free to decide whether or not to join a union.

Labour disputes have persisted despite a resolution brokered by three federal ministers and the Deputy Director General of the DSS, with NUPENG previously accusing the refinery of refusing to recognise workers’ rights and allegedly intimidating union officials.

PENGASSAN’s order now escalates the standoff, as it directs members to cut off gas and crude supply, suspend vessel loading, and shut valves linked to the refinery.