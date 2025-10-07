Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading day of October 6, 2025, in the green, rising 1,238.7 points to close at 144,822.8, as large-cap SEPLAT rallied strongly.

This represents a 0.86% increase from 143,584.1 points recorded in the previous session, signaling renewed investor confidence across key sectors.

Trading activity moderated slightly, as daily volume stood at 519 million shares, compared with 544 million shares exchanged the day before.

Meanwhile, market capitalization rose to N91.92 trillion across 35,490 deals, up from N91.13 trillion in the previous session.

On the gainers’ chart, Seplat Energy Plc and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc led the rally, each hitting the 10% daily appreciation limit.

Conversely, International Energy Insurance Plc (INTENEGINS) and McNichols Plc topped the losers’ chart, falling by 8.42% and 8.31%, respectively.

In terms of trading volume, Ellah Lakes Plc and Chams Plc were the most active stocks, exchanging the highest number of shares during the session.

Market summary Current ASI: 144,822.8

Previous ASI: 143,584.1

Day Change: +0.86%

Year-to-Date Performance: +40.71%

Volume Traded: 519.9 million shares

Market Cap: N91.9 trillion. Top 5 gainers SEPLAT: Up 10.00% to N5,917.20

MANSARD: Up 10.00% to N15.84

SFSREIT: Up 9.97% to N381.10

ELLAHLAKES: Up 9.95% to N14.81

CHAMS: Up 9.87% to N4.23 Top 5 losers INTENEGINS: Down 8.42% to N2.72

MCNICHOLS: Down 8.31% to N3.20

THOMASWY: Down 7.72% to N2.99

BERGER: Down 6.80% to N37.00

ABCTRANS: Down 5.81% to N4.05

Trading volume

Daily trading volume stood at 519 million shares, compared with 544 million shares traded the day before.

ELLAHLAKES led the pack with 80 million shares, followed by CHAMS with 30.2 million.

STERLINGNG ranked third at 24.7 million shares, while CUSTODIAN and GTCO completed the top five with 21.8 million and 20 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO again led with trades worth N1.9 billion.

SEPLAT followed at N1.6 billion, while ARADEL posted N1.2 billion.

ELLAHLAKES recorded N1.18 billion, and ZENITHBANK closed the list with N1.11 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed mixed results.

SEPLAT gained 10%, MTNN advanced 3.53%, and FIDELITYBK rose 2.2%.

ARADEL declined by 3.09%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index appears to have returned to a bullish path, with momentum that could push it back above the 145,000-point level once again.

Sustained gains in large-cap stocks such as SEPLAT could further drive the index upward, as the market eyes the 145,000 threshold in the near term.