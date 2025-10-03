Omotola Oronti was named to the ELG 40 Under 40 Class of 2026, spotlighting her as a standout Nigerian professional in the global gaming and betting industry

She has led transformative marketing efforts at KC Gaming and driven impactful community initiatives through the Bet9ja Foundation, blending commercial success with social responsibility

Her recognition symbolizes the rising global influence of Nigerian talent and serves as inspiration for young professionals, especially women, aiming for leadership in gaming and marketing

When the Emerging Leaders of Gaming (ELG) 40 Under 40 Class of 2026 was unveiled, one name stood out for Nigerian audiences: Omotola Oronti, Marketing Manager at KC Gaming and a driving force behind the Bet9ja Foundation.

Her inclusion in this prestigious international recognition program is more than a personal achievement; it represents the growing influence of Nigerian professionals in the global gaming and betting industry.

With over 10 years of experience in the gaming industry, Omotola’s career trajectory reflects the power of innovation and resilience in a sector that thrives on both.

At KC Gaming, she has been at the forefront of marketing transformation, designing campaigns that connect deeply with local consumers while meeting international benchmarks of creativity and effectiveness. From digital-first activations to grassroots community engagement, her work has consistently demonstrated how brands in Nigeria can thrive in a highly competitive environment.

Her role goes beyond traditional marketing. Through the Bet9ja Foundation, Omotola has channelled the brand’s energy into projects that make a tangible difference in Nigerian communities, balancing commercial success with social responsibility. This dual impact of driving business growth while investing in people sets her apart in an industry often viewed through the narrow lens of profitability alone.

The ELG 40 Under 40 Award, organized by The Innovation Group in collaboration with Global Gaming Business and iGaming Business, recognizes rising professionals worldwide who are shaping the future of the gaming industry. Omotola’s inclusion places her alongside peers from North America, Europe, and Asia, signaling the depth of talent and leadership emerging from Africa.

For Nigeria, her achievement is symbolic. It highlights the country’s ability to not only participate in but also influence global conversations in gaming, marketing, and corporate responsibility. For young professionals, particularly women aspiring to leadership roles, Omotola’s recognition is proof that excellence in Nigeria can command international attention.

Looking ahead, Omotola is well positioned to lead the charge as the gaming industry evolves. With the Nigerian market continuing to expand and digital channels reshaping consumer behavior, her blend of creativity, strategic insight, and social consciousness will be critical. As she carves her path, she carries with her a message of possibility that Nigerian talent can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best.

In Omotola Oronti, the industry has not just a leader to watch, but a role model for how to build brands, communities, and futures with equal passion.