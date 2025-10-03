Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola emphasized the company’s strategic pivot toward stablecoin payments, positioning them as foundational to Africa’s financial future through partnerships and infrastructure development.

He highlighted Africa’s youth as key drivers of fintech innovation, linking their digital-first mindset to the continent’s $1 trillion mobile money boom and the rising adoption of stablecoins.

Flutterwave unveiled new tools like the enhanced Flutterwave Dashboard and Send App, while reinforcing its global role through partnerships and participation in G20 and fintech policy discussions.

At high-profile events in Riyadh, namely Money 20/20 Middle East and the two-day summit Fluidity 2025, Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola highlighted the company’s shift toward supporting stablecoin payments for individuals and enterprises.

This strategy underscores that Flutterwave is not merely betting on stablecoins but is actively building partnerships for a future where they serve as the backbone of the ongoing financial transformation across Africa and beyond.

Agboola linked this vision directly to the continent’s demographic during his presentation, “Youth, Mobile & Money: Africa’s Billion-Dollar Fintech Opportunity”.

He highlighted the critical role of Africa’s young population in shaping global financial trends. “Africa’s youth are early adopters, digital natives, and entrepreneurial by nature,” he said.

Mr. Agboola carried this theme into speaking engagements, which featured a panel on public-private partnerships with Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, and a session on accelerating trade flow between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Africa.

Throughout these appearances, the Flutterwave CEO maintained a consistent message: Africa’s youth demographic is a dividend that requires proactive support from all stakeholders. He argued that the continent’s economic growth is directly tied to the success of its young population. To illustrate this, Agboola drew a direct link between the over $1 trillion mobile money transaction value boom led by African youth in 2024 and the current surge in stablecoin transaction adoption across the continent.

Nigeria’s youth are at the forefront of this trend, with South Africa, Ethiopia, and Kenya following closely behind., This positions stablecoin adoption as the logical next step in the evolution of payments in Africa. In response, Africa’s leading payment technology company, Flutterwave, is building “Africa’s largest infrastructure for tomorrow’s money,” Agboola said.

This vision includes new integrations previewed in Riyadh for the Flutterwave Dashboard, facilitating cross-border business payments, and the Send App by Flutterwave, streamlining remittances. The company is also forging new local and global partnerships, building on its existing inaugural design membership of Circle Payments Network for USDC and its partnership with Global Remit for stablecoin conversion.

Mr Agboola’s participation in a roundtable on the G20 Cross-Border Payments Targets and a panel session, moderated by Nicole Valentine, FinTech Director at the Milken Institute, further reinforced Flutterwave’s commitment to advocating for technologies and policies that promote equitable access, empower individuals, communities, and businesses.

For Flutterwave, the next phase of fintech in Africa will be to enable businesses and consumers to transact stablecoins seamlessly. This vision aims to reduce friction for entrepreneurs, power cross-border payments, and secure remittances for a new generation.