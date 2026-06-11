First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has appointed Mr. Bismarck Rewane as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of its Board of Directors, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Mr. Rewane is a respected economist and experienced leader in Nigeria’s financial sector, with more than 40 years of experience in macroeconomic research, investment banking, […]

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has appointed Mr. Bismarck Rewane as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of its Board of Directors, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Rewane is a respected economist and experienced leader in Nigeria’s financial sector, with more than 40 years of experience in macroeconomic research, investment banking, and strategic management.

He is the Managing Director at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, a top financial advisory and economic research firm.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Economic Society and has held leadership roles at International Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited and First National Bank of Chicago. He graduated from the University of Ibadan with a degree in Economics and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Bankers of England and Wales.

Mr. Rewane has served on the boards of blue-chip companies and multinationals, including Guinness Nigeria Plc., British American Tobacco, Henkel Nigeria Limited, Top Feeds Nigeria Limited, and Africa Infrastructure Plus Partners. He was a member of the Presidential Steering Committee for the Resolution of the Global Economic Crisis.

He has completed executive management programmes at top business schools, including the Oxford International Capital Markets programme, the Euromoney Institute of Finance, and IMD Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank welcomes Mr. Rewane. The Bank is confident that his expertise in macroeconomics, corporate governance, and strategic management, together with the Bank’s stronger capital base, will strengthen its leadership and help drive the next phase of growth while continuing to deliver value to stakeholders.

First City Monument Bank Limited is a member of FCMB Group Plc, a financial services company that provides banking, consumer finance, investment management, and fintech services.