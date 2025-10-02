Shell’s Gas-to-Liquids process transforms natural gas into crystal-clear base oil, resulting in Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology—offering superior engine cleanliness, durability, and fuel efficiency.

Engines don’t just power cars. They power lives, businesses, and entire economies. That’s why the conversation around what goes into them—especially the oils that keep them running smoothly—matters more than most people realize.

Here’s the thing: traditional motor oils are made from crude oil. It works, but it comes with impurities that can build up in engines over time, reducing performance and increasing maintenance costs. Shell Lubricants has been tackling this challenge with something that sounds like science fiction but is very real: Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technology.

From Natural Gas to Crystal-Clear Oil

Instead of starting with crude, GTL begins with natural gas. Through a multi-step process—gasification, synthesis, hydrocracking, and distillation—Shell Lubricants transforms methane into a liquid base oil that’s crystal clear and virtually free of the impurities you’d normally expect.

Why does this matter? Because base oil makes up 75–90% of motor oil. When your starting point is this pure, everything that follows is better. The result is Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology: the first synthetic motor oil designed from natural gas.

What This Really Means for Drivers

For the everyday driver, this isn’t just science in a lab—it shows up in how your car feels and lasts.

Here’s how Shell Helix Lubricants makes a real difference:

Engine cleanliness: Oil made with PurePlus Technology keeps engines closer to “factory clean,” which translates to fewer breakdowns.

• Longer performance: It resists degradation up to 32% better than standard oils, so it keeps working even under Nigeria’s tough heat and traffic conditions.

• Fuel economy: Cleaner oil reduces friction, helping engines run more efficiently and consume less fuel.

• Cold start reliability: Even at -40°C, this oil flows faster. That’s not a daily Nigerian problem, but it proves just how resilient it is across extremes.

Tested Where It Matters Most

Shell Lubricants hasn’t just kept this technology in a controlled environment. It’s been tested at the highest levels of performance—Ferrari’s supercars, BMW’s DTM race cars, and Maserati’s luxury engines all run on Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology. If it can hold up in a Formula One engine hitting 15,000 RPM on the track, it can more than handle the stop-and-go traffic of Lagos.

Why Ardova’s Role Matters

As Shell Lubricants’ sole authorized distributor in Nigeria, Ardova ensures this technology isn’t just an international success story but a Nigerian reality. From fueling stations to after-sales service, Ardova makes sure motorists here have access to the same high-quality motor oils trusted by global automotive leaders.

This partnership is about more than selling oil. It’s about keeping Nigeria’s engines running Smoother, Faster and Longer, which, in turn, helps keep the country moving.

The Bigger Picture

When we talk about progress, it’s easy to focus on flashy new engines or electric vehicles. But sometimes, real innovation is quieter—like rethinking the oil that keeps millions of cars on the road every day. GTL technology is one of those breakthroughs.

For Ardova and Shell, #KeepItRunning isn’t just a campaign line. It’s a promise. A commitment to Nigerian drivers that their engines are in safe hands, powered by one of the most advanced motor oils in the world.

