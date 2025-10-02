Assetrix enables fractional real estate investment through blockchain tokenization, starting from $500, making property ownership more accessible and transparent.

The platform ensures investor protection with milestone-based funding, verified documentation, and real-time progress tracking.

Three founding member tiers—Starter, Premium, and Founding Circle—offer varying benefits including fee waivers, early liquidity access, and VIP project privileges.

In Nigeria, seven out of ten real estate projects stall mid-construction, resulting in unfinished buildings and billions of dollars in trapped capital.

Many developments are abandoned when funding pipelines collapse, often because of opaque management and limited transparency. Developers also struggle with financing models that make projects unviable, while diaspora Nigerians send more than $20 billion home each year without safe channels for investment.

Assetrix, launching today, introduces a new way forward. The platform offers both fractional and direct investment opportunities, starting from as little as $500 or the equivalent.

Fractional investments are powered by tokenization, where digital tokens represent verified shares of a property project. This creates transparent and tradable ownership records, while treasury and compliance functions are managed by its SEC-licensed partner, Sycamore.

Founded by Mayowa Adeosun, who also co-founded Sycamore and Bedrock Residences, Assetrix focuses initially on premium developments in Lagos, particularly in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lekki. The platform is designed for diaspora professionals and local investors who want trusted exposure to real estate without the complications of direct ownership.

“The trust gap in real estate is not only about bad actors. It is about the absence ›of infrastructure that makes investment safe and transparent,” said Adeosun. “Investors want to see how their money is being used. Developers want fairer access to capital. Assetrix addresses this by providing transparent milestone funding and conducting professional due diligence. We are starting with 170 founding members to prove the model works.”

Assetrix provides fractional access to curated projects, rigorous vetting of developers, and milestone-linked disbursement of funds. Every property requires verified title documentation, and investor participation is recorded through blockchain tokenization. Progress and funding are tracked in real-time, providing investors with visibility into construction milestones and ensuring accountability at every stage.

The first projects will range from N400 million to N800 million, with a focus on high-yield opportunities such as short-term rentals and commercial spaces that offer clear exit strategies and liquidity potential.

The platform also introduces three founding member tiers:

Starter: Priority access to the first projects, with zero transaction fees for three months.

Premium: Six months of complimentary access, early liquidity opportunities, and exclusive quarterly briefings.

Founding Circle: Lifetime fee discounts, VIP project access, and recognition across Assetrix communications.

The launch comes as Nigerian regulators explore new frameworks for digital finance, and as demand for transparent and trusted channels into real estate from the diaspora continues to grow.

Assetrix’s public identity is expressed through its tagline: “The Asterisk (*) of Real Estate Investment.” The asterisk, often seen in fine print, is here reimagined as a symbol of trust, transparency, and accountability. Internally, the team, known as the ArchiTechs, lives by their motto: “Architects of Ownership. Builders of Change.”

“Our mission is simple,” Adeosun added. “We want to make real estate accessible, liquid, and borderless. We want Africans everywhere to be able to own and invest in property globally, starting here at home.”

Launching on Nigeria’s Independence Day is a symbolic gesture. Assetrix represents a step toward economic independence, allowing Africans everywhere to participate in trusted real estate ownership. It is a platform designed to restore confidence, unlock liquidity, and create new investment pathways defined by accountability, transparency, and innovation.

Founding member registration opens today at www.assetrix.com, with rolling acceptance as positions become available.