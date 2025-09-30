They say the stock market is a game of winners and losers, and last week proved just that.

On the latest episode of Market Watch, host Frank talked with analysts Idika Aja and Muktar Mohammed about which stocks are making big moves and what dividend season means for investors.

The conversation commenced with a look at top-performing stocks so far in 2025 as Beta Glass stole the show with an eye-popping 649% year-to-date gain.

Muktar then weighed in on Mutual Benefits Assurance, which increased by 531% year to date.

He described this report as largely speculative, warning that the insurer’s track record of not rewarding shareholders makes it more of a sell than a buy.

Next, they focused on dividends, noting that October is set to be a big month for payouts. UBA, Zenith Bank, GTCO, and Stanbic IBTC all announced interim dividends, which will be paid between October 10 and 21.

Muktar ended by saying that new investors might want to wait for prices to drop before buying in, while those who already own shares can just relax and collect their payouts.

Watch the latest episode of Market Watch to discover which stock to buy, sell, or hold