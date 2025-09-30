In this week’s episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre, the spotlight was on Guinness Nigeria, which has emerged as the best-performing stock of 2025.

The brewer’s share price has soared by 161% this year, marking its strongest rally since listing on the Nigerian Exchange in 2012.

Just last year, the company reported a staggering N73 billion loss. However, in 2025, it rebounded powerfully with a N27.9 billion profit, restoring investor confidence and driving the stock’s meteoric rise.

The episode also examined GTco Holdings, which posted a N601 billion profit for the first half of the year while this figure was lower than last year’s, the drop was largely because the bank did not enjoy the same foreign exchange windfall it recorded previously.

Moreover, GTco’s fundamentals remain solid its interest income rose 31.5% to N812 billion, and it declared a N1 per share dividend at a trading price of around N90, analysts suggest GTco may still present a strong buying opportunity.

Meanwhile, the All-Share Index has gained 38% year-to-date, pushing the total market value close to N90 trillion.

Stay tuned for market insights, numbers that matter, and what you should be watching by caching up with the latest episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre