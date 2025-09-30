The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has announced the official opening of its recruitment portal for qualified individuals interested in teaching across the state.

According to a statement by the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, the exercise was approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of efforts to strengthen the delivery of quality education in Lagos

“With the kind approval of Mr. Governor, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) hereby announces the opening of its official application portal for interested and qualified individuals who are willing and ready to contribute to the delivery of quality education in Lagos State.”

Applicants are required to apply strictly online through the portal https://subebjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng. Physical submissions will not be entertained.

Eligibility requirements

The recruitment exercise is open to holders of the following qualifications:

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)

B.A (Ed)

B.Sc (Ed)

B.Ed

HND + PGDE

B.A + PGDE

B.Sc + PGDE

M.Ed / M.Sc (Ed)

Candidates must also provide the following documents:

O’ Level Certificate (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB)

Degree or NCE Certificate

NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate, where applicable

The Board cautioned that notifications or statements of results issued beyond two (2) years will not be accepted.

LASUBEB stressed that the recruitment process is free of charge and warned against fraudulent practices.

Available position

The portal currently lists Classroom Teacher as the available vacancy.

The application for this role will close on 13th October 2025, leaving 12 days for interested candidates to apply.

The recruitment portal will close officially on 14th October 2025. Applicants are advised to complete their submissions before the deadline

Steps to apply

LASUBEB outlined the process for prospective applicants as follows:

Fill all required forms (Register or Login).

Check for job openings.

Fill all required forms.

Choose your subject of choice.

Click the Apply button.

Print confirmation slip.

What you should know

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, commonly called LASUBEB, is the arm of government for managing and supervising basic (primary and junior secondary) education across Lagos State.

Its mandate is to ensure that children of school-going age receive equitable access to quality basic education, regardless of their economic or physical circumstances.

LASUBEB is responsible for formulating policy guidelines tailored for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme in Lagos, it coordinates, supervises and monitors teaching and learning across public primary and junior secondary schools, also, the Board maintains an Education Management Information System (EMIS) that tracks head teachers’ data, school facilities, pupil enrollment, teacher distribution and other core indicators.