The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Lekki Junction inward Ozumba Mbadiwe from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5, 2025, to enable the smooth hosting of the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship (E1 series), Africa’s first electric powerboat race.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the closure was necessary to manage traffic and ensure safety during the international event on the Lagos Inland Waterways at Victoria Island Lagoon, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

More insights

The commissioner explained that motorists from Ajah heading to Lekki will be diverted to make a U-turn at Lekki Junction by the pedestrian bridge to link Yesufu Abiodun through Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, and Ajose Adeogun to Eko Hotel Roundabout, then connect to Ahmadu Bello Way and Independence Bridge to continue their journeys.

Alternative routes have also been provided for motorists from Ajah inward CMS, as well as those from Lekki and its environs heading to Ikoyi, the Mainland, or CMS.

For motorists approaching from CMS and Independence Bridge inward Ozumba Mbadiwe, through traffic to Ajah and its environs will remain available.

Osiyemi added that adequate parking had been arranged at designated areas, including Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and the Nigerian Law School premises on Victoria Island. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will also be deployed to manage traffic and minimize congestion.

He further noted that the coastal road would remain open throughout the diversion period and urged motorists to be patient and cooperate with traffic officials to ensure smooth movement during the event.

What you should know

In addition to road closures, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) announced the temporary closure of multiple jetties and terminals along Five Cowries Creek between October 2 and 5, 2025. The restrictions will affect both private and commercial ferry operators.

October 2: Partial closure from Falomo Bridge to Oriental Hotel, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

October 3: Total closure from Oriental Hotel to Mekwen Bridge, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

October 4–5: Full closure from Falomo Bridge to Oriental Hotel, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Normal ferry operations are expected to resume on Monday, October 6, 2025. LASWA advised waterway users to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the closure period.