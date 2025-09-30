The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of multiple jetties and terminals along Five Cowries Creek from October 2 to October 5, 2025, ahead of the E1 Championship, the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing tournament.

According to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the closures are necessary to ensure safety, security, and smooth operations during the Lagos leg of the event.

The restrictions will affect both private and commercial ferry operators and their passengers along the creek.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), hereby notifies the general public, ferry operators, passengers, and all stakeholders in the waterways sector that all private and commercial jetties/terminals along the Five Cowries Creek will be partially closed from Friday, 3rd October to Sunday, 5th October 2025,” the statement read.

Specifically, LASWA said there would be a partial closure from Falomo Bridge to Oriental Hotel on October 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On October 3, a total closure from Oriental Hotel to Mekwen Bridge will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The full closure from Falomo Bridge to Oriental Hotel will be enforced on October 4 and 5, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More insights

Normal ferry operations are expected to resume on Monday, October 6, 2025.

LASWA urged waterway users to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the closure period to minimise disruption.

The agency emphasised that the temporary restrictions are a vital safety measure and part of efforts to position Lagos as a world-class destination for international sporting events.

Passengers and ferry operators seeking additional information can contact LASWA at 0700 CALL LASWA or 08090129777, or via social media at @talktolaswa on Instagram and X.

What you should know

Lagos is set to become the first African city to host the E1 Championship, the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing series, designed to promote zero-emission mobility on waterways.

The event combines world-class sporting entertainment with environmental innovation, positioning Lagos alongside a select group of international cities leading the electric marine sport movement.

Beyond hosting the race, Lagos has already launched one of Africa’s most ambitious electric-powered water transport initiatives.

In June 2025, the state began the €410 million Omi Eko project, aimed at transforming inland waterways into a key part of the city’s urban mobility system, with completion scheduled for 2030.

The project, backed by €360 million from international partners—including the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the European Investment Bank (EIB)—and €50 million from Lagos State and private contributions, involves: