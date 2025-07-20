Lagos will become the first African city to host the E1 Championship, an international electric powerboat race, on October 4th and 5th, 2025.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Sunday in a statement posted on his official X account, following his visit to Monaco over the weekend, where he witnessed the championship firsthand.

The governor described the upcoming event as a “major milestone” for Lagos, symbolizing its entry into the global conversation on clean energy, sustainability, and innovative marine transportation.

The E1 Championship is the world’s first all-electric raceboat series, designed to promote zero-emission mobility on waterways.

“This weekend, we were in Monaco experiencing the E1 Racing Championship. It was a good reminder of how innovation, determination, and bold ideas can come together to create something truly groundbreaking.

“I’m proud to share that Lagos will become the first African city to host the E1 Championship on October 4th and 5th, 2025. That’s a major milestone for the sport and for what it says about our city. It shows that Lagos is ready to be part of the global conversation on clean energy, sustainability, and new approaches to marine transportation,” Sanwo-Olu’s post read in part.

Sanwo-Olu stated that hosting the championship offers Lagos a platform to display its culture, energy, and potential to a global audience. He noted that the event would further strengthen the state’s profile as a forward-thinking, environmentally conscious city.

He also thanked the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for its support, particularly its investment in Team Drogba—one of the participating teams—and its broader commitment to Lagos’ clean-energy future.

The E1 Championship aims to merge world-class sporting entertainment with environmental innovation, helping to accelerate the adoption of sustainable water mobility solutions across urban coastlines.

With Lagos now included in the official race calendar, the city joins a select group of international hosts leading the charge in electric marine sport.

What you should know

While plans for the electric water boat racing event are slated to be held in Lagos later this year, the state has already begun one of the continent’s most ambitious electric-powered water transport initiatives.

In June 2025, Lagos commenced the implementation phase of the €410 million Omi Eko project, aimed at transforming its inland waterways into a vital component of the city’s urban mobility system. The project is scheduled for completion in 2030.

It is backed by €360 million in funding from international partners, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the European Investment Bank (EIB), with Lagos State contributing €40 million and an additional €10 million expected from the private sector.

Now in its rollout stage, the Omi Eko project involves the development of 15 ferry routes, the construction and upgrade of 25 terminals, and the deployment of over 78 electric-powered ferries equipped with solar-powered charging stations. These terminals will also include smart ticketing systems, Cowry Card integration, parking facilities, modern waiting areas, and enhanced safety infrastructure.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the project aims to reduce emissions, decongest roads, and boost economic activity in waterfront communities.