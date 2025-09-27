The Joint Trade Groups of the Nigerian Capital Market expressed deep condolences to United Capital Group Plc over the tragic fire at Afriland Towers, which claimed lives and shook the entire market community.

A solemn procession was held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, to mourn the deceased and show solidarity with the affected company.

The condolence message emphasized unity, prayers for the victims and their families, and a collective hope that such a tragedy never occurs again.

The leadership and entire membership of the various professional groups in the Nigerian Capital Market, under the auspices of Joint Trade Groups, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the Board, Management, and Staff of United Capital Group Plc, following the tragic fire incident at Afriland Towers in Lagos.

According to a statement co-signed by the various leaders of the groups to empathize with United Capital Group, the mishap brought in a dark moment not only for United Capital Group but for the entire Nigerian Capital Market ecosystem.

The statement read in part:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of six staff members from various arms of United Capital Group, as well as the unfortunate deaths of individuals from neighbouring offices within the building. This devastating event has left the entire capital market community in shock and mourning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives. We pray for the Almighty’s comfort and strength for all affected, and for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

We stand in solidarity with United Capital Group during this difficult time and join in collective prayers that such a catastrophic occurrence will never be witnessed again in our market or institutions.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences and the assurance of our support as you navigate this period of mourning and rebuilding. May peace and comfort surround you and your entire team,” the group prayed.

The leadership and members of the Joint Trade Groups embarked on a solemn procession to sympathize with the company and mourn the deceased colleagues on Thursday, the 25th of September, 2025.

The Joint Trade Group Forum is comprised of:

Association of Corporate Trustees

Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria

Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria

Association of Corporate and Individual Investment Advisers

Fund Managers Association of Nigeria

Institute of Capital Market Registrars

Association of Asset Custodians of Nigeria