The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that all payments at its revenue points, including access gates, car parks, FAAN VIP, and protocol lounges, will transition to contactless, cashless payment systems starting Monday, September 29, 2025.

The policy will begin at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on the stated date.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement posted on the official X account of the Authority on Thursday.

FAAN said the initiative, named Operation Go Cashless, is being implemented in partnership with Paystack and aims to improve efficiency, enhance revenue assurance, and provide travellers with fast and seamless services at airports.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in partnership with Paystack, is proud to announce the roll-out of OPERATION GO CASHLESS, a cashless contactless payment solution across all airports beginning with Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Effective September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport Access Gates, Car Parks, FAAN VIP and Protocol Lounges, will go cashless, which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points. Travelers and airport users will now enjoy fast and seamless services by using a secure contactless payment option,” the statement read in part.

FAAN further noted that trained brand ambassadors will be deployed at access points and terminals to guide passengers, assist with onboarding, and demonstrate how to use the new system.

Passengers can also obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at any access gate in Lagos and Abuja, which can be activated and funded online via www.gocashless.faan.gov.ng.

FAAN added that the cashless policy will be expanded to other airports nationwide in phases, reflecting its commitment to modern, secure, and transparent payment systems.

Airport users seeking assistance can contact the support line at 0700-CBS-FAAN (0700-227-3226) or email gocashlesssupport@faan.gov.ng.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages a total of 23 airports, including five major international airports.

Collectively, these airports handle over 18 million passengers yearly, with Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos accounting for the largest share, followed by Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

In 2024, over 16 million passengers used MMIA, while around 5 million passed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, making these locations a strategic choice to kick off the cashless policy.