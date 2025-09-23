International passenger traffic at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, rose by 6.5% to 4.3 million in 2024, compared to 4.04 million recorded in 2023.

International cargo traffic also increased by 11.31% to 150 million kilograms in 2024, up from 135 million kilograms in the previous year.

Nairametrics obtained the data from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) profile compiled under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) State Profile framework.

The report showed that MMIA, Nigeria’s busiest airport, maintained its position as the country’s primary hub for international travel and cargo movement.

More insights

The FAAN profile further revealed that international aircraft movements at the airport grew by 7.69% in 2024, reaching 40,250 flights compared to 37,375 flights in 2023.

However, domestic operations recorded a decline, with passenger traffic falling by 6.46% to 12.5 million in 2024, from 13.37 million in 2023. Similarly, domestic aircraft movements dropped by 6.81% to 125,000 flights in 2024, down from 134,000 in the previous year.

Overall, the figures highlighted the airport’s growing role in handling international passengers and cargo, even as local travel slowed.

Revenue from operations at MMIA remained heavily dependent on aeronautic sources, accounting for about 92% of earnings, with non-aeronautic sources contributing 8%.

The report placed MMIA at the heart of FAAN’s broader strategy to modernize Nigeria’s airports, strengthen safety and security, and enhance the passenger experience through digital transformation and infrastructure renewal.

What you should know

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that African airlines recorded a 13.2% growth in international passenger traffic in 2024, outpacing the 6.5% increase at MMIA. This shows that while Nigeria’s busiest airport mirrored the regional uptrend, its growth was more modest compared to the continental average.

Insights from officials at the Lagos airport who spoke to Nairametrics revealed that foodstuff shipments to Nigerians abroad made up a significant portion of outbound cargo, while point-of-sale (POS) machines from China accounted for a large share of imports through MMIA.

The officials further explained that the decline in domestic aircraft traffic in 2024 was driven by the naira devaluation, which made it difficult for airlines to source spare parts and Jet A1 fuel.

The suspension of Dana Air, one of the major domestic airlines in Nigeria, also contributed to the decline after one of its aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 with registration number 5N-BKI, skidded off the runway while landing on a flight from Abuja to Lagos in April 2024.