Passenger traffic at Abuja Airport stood at 5.48 million in 2024, while Port Harcourt Airport handled 1.19 million passengers during the year.

Nairametrics obtained the data from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which is responsible for managing and operating the country’s federal airports.

The data showed that Abuja Airport recorded a total of 77,909 aircraft movements in 2024.

On average, the airport handled about 15,026 passengers daily, with 12,155 passengers on domestic flights and 2,871 passengers on international flights. Aircraft movements averaged 213 per day, including 194 domestic flights and 19 international flights.

Cargo traffic at the airport reached 9.13 million kilograms during the year, underlining its role as a major hub not only for passengers but also for the movement of goods and logistics services that support the capital city’s economy.

At Port Harcourt Airport, passenger traffic reached 1.19 million in 2024. Out of this, 1.08 million passengers were on domestic flights, while 111,846 passengers travelled on international services. Aircraft traffic at the airport totalled 15,667 movements, with 14,029 on domestic routes and 1,638 on international routes.

Cargo volumes stood at 4.05 million kilograms, reflecting the airport’s growing importance in connecting the South-South region to both local and international markets, particularly in supporting the oil and gas industry in Rivers State.

What you should know

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos remained Nigeria’s busiest airport in 2024.

It recorded 4.3 million international passengers, representing a 6.5% increase compared to 2023. Domestic passenger traffic at the airport declined by 6.46% to 12.5 million in 2024. Combined, Lagos Airport handled 16.8 million passengers in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the total passengers across major airports.

Cargo volumes at Lagos Airport rose by 11.31% to 150 million kilograms. International aircraft movements grew by 7.69% to 40,250 flights, while domestic aircraft movements fell by 6.81% to 125,000 flights.

Revenue from operations at Lagos Airport remained heavily dependent on aeronautic sources, which accounted for about 92 per cent of earnings, while non-aeronautic sources contributed 8%. This revenue model highlights the heavy reliance of Nigerian airports on passenger and airline service charges, unlike global peers, where commercial revenues from retail, hospitality, and concessions contribute a larger share.

Insights on passenger and aircraft traffic for the two other international airports at Kano and Enugu were not readily available at the time of reporting.