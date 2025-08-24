Africa’s aviation sector is in the middle of a powerful rebound, with airports across the continent recording sharp increases in passenger numbers and flight activity.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), African airlines saw a 9.5% year-on-year growth in international passenger demand in May 2025, outpacing most global regions.

A key driver of this growth was the sharp increase in traffic on the Africa–Asia corridor, where demand surged 15.9% year-on-year, making it the fastest-growing international route worldwide for the month.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) projects traffic to hit 113 million passengers in 2025, a leap from 98 million in 2024, representing a 15.3% increase. This increase highlights the industry’s resilience and positive trajectory.

This list highlights the busiest airports in Africa, measured by the number of scheduled daily departures. It includes only scheduled passenger flights and excludes freighters or chartered flights. The data is sourced from FlightsFrom.com, a travel tool website that publishes airline routes and schedules worldwide.

Here is the ranking of Africa’s top ten busiest airports by flight traffic as of July 2025

Dar Es Salaam International Airport, was renamed Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in 2006 in honor of Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the first President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who died in 1999. It is the country’s largest airport, handling about 84 flights daily. The airport connects travelers to 37 destinations through 24 airlines, making it a key aviation hub in East Africa. In 2024, Dar Es Salaam was the 12th busiest airport on the continent, averaging about 75 daily flights. The airport’s traffic has grown steadily, reflecting Tanzania’s expanding role in regional and international air travel. The most frequent route from DAR is to Zanzibar, with about 180 flights weekly, nearly 30% of all departures. Air Tanzania remains the largest carrier at the airport with approximately 174 scheduled weekly take-offs, followed by Auric Air. Top most frequented routes Zanzibar (ZNZ): 22–23 flights daily

Arusha (ARK): 6–8 flights daily

Kilimanjaro (JRO): 6–7 flights daily

Mwanza (MWZ): 5–6 flights daily

Mafia Island (MFA): 5 flights daily The most frequent international routes include Nairobi (NBO) and Johannesburg (JNB).