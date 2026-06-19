The Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has called on the Federal Government to provide stronger financial and policy support for local airlines, warning that the high cost of operating in Nigeria continues to constrain industry growth.

The Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has called on the Federal Government to provide stronger financial and policy support for local airlines, warning that the high cost of operating in Nigeria continues to constrain industry growth.

Prof Okonkwo made the call on Thursday during the unveiling of the Airline’s two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft named in honour of the late novelist Professor Chinua Achebe and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe.

According to him, targeted interventions would help airlines acquire more aircraft, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the sector’s contribution to the economy.

What Okonkwo is saying

Okonkwo noted that Nigerian carriers are operating in one of the most expensive aviation environments globally, citing a recent International Air Transport Association (IATA) report.

He argued that funds generated for aviation regulators, particularly the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), should remain within the sector and be deployed to improve infrastructure, regulation, and operational efficiency.

According to him, revenues intended for aviation development are often swept into the Federal Government’s consolidated revenue account and used for unrelated expenditures.

The airline executive added that local operators are also contending with fresh financial pressures arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted global aviation operations and increased costs across the industry.

“Measures such as single-digit interest loans and collaboration between the Bank of Industry and commercial banks on fuel-purchase guarantees would lead to a much healthier aviation sector, with more Nigerian operators bringing in more aircraft, to everyone’s benefit,” he said.

More insights

Despite the challenges, Okonkwo said Nigerian airlines are gradually regaining access to international aircraft financing after years of difficulty securing support from foreign lessors and financiers.

He recalled that international leasing companies were previously reluctant to do business with Nigerian operators, effectively limiting access to newer aircraft and fleet expansion opportunities.

According to him, recent engagements by the Federal Government and aviation authorities have helped restore confidence in Nigeria’s aviation market, opening new opportunities for local carriers.

His remarks came as United Nigeria Airlines unveiled two newly acquired Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, the first delivery from an order of six aircraft being pursued by the airline.

Okonkwo disclosed that four additional aircraft are expected to join the carrier’s fleet in the coming months.

Boeing highlights progress in aviation reforms

Speaking at the event, Boeing representative Moore Ibekwe said Nigeria has made notable progress in improving its aviation ecosystem through reforms aimed at enhancing access to aircraft financing, strengthening technical capabilities, improving safety standards, and creating a more enabling regulatory environment.

He said Boeing recently launched a training programme in Nigeria to support the development of local pilots and engineers while improving operational excellence across the industry.

According to Ibekwe, Africa is expected to require about 1,200 new aircraft over the next 20 years, creating significant growth opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

“The aircraft you see behind me represent tremendous opportunities for Nigeria. They will expand operational capabilities, allow airlines to carry more passengers, improve comfort, and support long-haul operations,” he said.

He added that with the right policy environment and investment support, Nigerian carriers could significantly expand their fleets and competitiveness over the next decade.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that Nigeria was named among countries with above-global aviation charges by IATA, raising concerns over the cost burden on passengers and airlines operating in the country.

The classification places Nigeria among African markets where aviation taxes and fees remain significantly higher than global averages, contributing to higher airfares and weaker regional connectivity.

The development adds renewed attention to longstanding concerns about the cost structure of aviation in West Africa and across the continent.