Electric mobility in Nigeria is positioned as a tool for poverty alleviation, job creation, and industrial growth, especially through local assembly, battery production and support for the informal economy

The EVN Expo on November 13 and 14 will bring together over 2500 stakeholders to showcase innovations, discuss financing models and shape policy frameworks for Nigeria’s electric vehicle future

Experts emphasise the need for strong government leadership, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and renewable energy partnerships to overcome barriers and unlock up to N6.5 trillion in fuel import savings by 2040

Nigeria’s electric mobility sector is set to take center stage as stakeholders from energy, finance, real estate, and sustainability converge at the inaugural Electric Vehicles Nigeria Expo (EVN Expo 2025), scheduled for November 13–14 at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, expected to host over 2,500 participants, aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as a strategic solution for clean mobility, economic transformation, and poverty alleviation.

According to the Convener, Adekoyejo Abiola, EVs are no longer experimental but represent a viable pathway to industrial growth, energy independence, and inclusive development.

“This is not just a clean transport agenda. It’s a livelihood agenda,” Abiola said, emphasizing the potential of EVs to stimulate job creation across manufacturing, logistics, construction, and digital services.

He highlighted opportunities in local assembly, battery production, component manufacturing, and software development, noting that Nigeria can lead West Africa in building a climate-resilient transport economy.

The Expo will serve as a platform for stakeholders to showcase innovations, present financing models, and discuss policy frameworks that support mass adoption of EVs.

Boluwasope Ogboye, Project and Technical Lead for EVN Expo 2025, outlined the event’s core objectives, including:

Showcasing cutting-edge EV technologies and infrastructure

Driving conversations on financing and regulatory frameworks

Mobilizing investment into Nigeria’s clean transportation ecosystem

Strengthening Nigeria’s voice in global sustainability dialogues

Ridwan Zubair, representing the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), stressed the importance of government leadership in scaling electric mobility. He noted that the removal of fuel subsidies has tripled transportation costs, making EVs a cost-effective alternative for households and businesses.

Zubair projected that Nigeria could save up to N6.5 trillion annually by 2040 through reduced fuel imports and avoided carbon emissions, provided the government implements enabling policies such as tax exemptions, feebates, loan guarantees, and EV fleet mandates.

Koye Alaba, Director of Off-Grid Transaction Advisory at GreenMax Capital Group, called for strategic investments in infrastructure and renewable energy integration, while Jennifer Anya of NoMAP emphasized the long-term economic benefits of EV adoption, especially for the informal sector.

The EVN Expo is supported by knowledge partners including RMI, GreenMax, and NoMAP, and industry associations such as EMPAN, MEMAN, and REAN.