The Lagos State Government has announced plans to concession seven mini and micro waterworks located in Lekki, Akilo, Victoria Island Annex, Magodo, Abesan, Alexander, and Apapa to private investors as part of efforts to boost potable water supply across the state.

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) will spearhead the initiative through a pilot Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme designed to rehabilitate, upgrade, and operate the facilities, which will be concessioned in lots to financially capable investors.

The Managing Director of LWC, Engr. Mukhtaar Temitope Tijani disclosed this at a stakeholder engagement, as contained in a statement posted on the official X account of the Lagos State Government on Thursday.

The statement explained that the concessioning would bring in private sector financing, expertise, and innovation to Lagos’ water supply system, which has suffered years of underinvestment. It stressed that only six of the 48 mini and micro waterworks in the state are currently functional, underscoring the urgency for reforms.

“The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has announced plans to partner with the private sector to rehabilitate, upgrade, and operate seven mini and micro waterworks across the state, in a bold move to improve water supply for millions of Lagos residents,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Under the pilot scheme, according to him, seven waterworks, comprising Lekki, Akilo, Victoria Island Annex, Magodo, Abesan, Alexander, and Apapa Waterworks, will be concessioned in Lots to financially capable investors.”

Tijani explained that the PPP model would enable the corporation to revive waterworks annually in line with its 2025–2030 Strategic Business Plan. He emphasised that the bidding process will be conducted in strict compliance with the Lagos State Public Procurement Law of 2012, to ensure transparency and accountability.

The corporation clarified that the scheme is not privatisation, as ownership of the assets will remain with the state. Instead, private operators will handle rehabilitation and operations to improve efficiency and service delivery.

LWC also assured staff of job security, encouraging them to embrace capacity-building and enhance productivity.

If the pilot proves successful, additional waterworks will be rehabilitated in phases, with the goal of expanding access to potable water for millions of residents.