The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed lower on September 24, shedding 213.5 points to settle at 140,716.1.

This marks a 0.15% decline from the previous day’s 140,929.6 and extends the market’s losing streak to four consecutive sessions.

Trading activity weakened, with volume dropping to 442.55 million units compared to 759.05 million the day before, reflecting reduced market participation.

Market capitalization also mirrored the negative sentiment, slipping to N89.06 trillion from N89.19 trillion across 21,684 deals.

DANGOTE SUGAR and MECURE topped the gainers’ list, advancing 10.00% and 9.95% respectively.

On the losers’ chart, DEAPCAP and LEGEND INTERNET led the pack, declining by 9.42% and 9.26%.

ZENITH BANK, ACCESSCORP, and FIRSTHOLDCO led the volume table, trading the most shares.

Market summary Current ASI: 140,716.1

Previous ASI: 140,929.6

Day Change: -0.15%

Year-to-Date Performance: +36.72%

Volume Traded: 442.5 million shares

Market Cap: N89.06 trillion. Top 5 gainers DANGSUGAR: Up 10.00% to N59.40

MECURE: Up 9.95% to N23.75

CORNEST: Up 8.00% to N6.48

NSLTECH: Up 8.00% to N0.81

UPDCREIT: Up 5.00% to N7.35 Top 5 losers DEAPCAP: Down 9.42% to N1.73

LEGENDINT: Down 9.26% to N4.90

WAPIC: Down 8.75% to N2.92

RTBRISCOE: Down 8.16% to N3.60

MAYBAKER: Down 7.14% to N16.25

Trading volume

Trading volume closed at 442.55 million shares, down from the previous day’s 759.05 million, reflecting a decline in market participation.

ZENITH BANK led with 68.9 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP with 47.3 million. FIRSTHOLDCO ranked third at 46.1 million shares, while FIDELITY BANK and GTCO completed the top five with 42.3 million and 22.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, Zenith Bank dominated with trades worth N4.7 billion.

MTNN followed with N2.1 billion, GTCO posted N2.07 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO recorded N1.4 billion, and ACCESSCORP closed the list with N1.1 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) showed mixed results as INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 1.91% and LAFARGE advanced 1.75%.

FUGAZ stocks closed mostly positive, with UBA up 1.74% and ZENITH BANK rising 1.33%.

GTCO advanced 1.11%, FIRSTHOLDCO added 0.98%, while ACCESSCORP edged higher by 0.40%.

Market outlook

Despite a mildly positive showing from the banking sector, the index still closed in the red, weighed down by weak participation.

If market activity picks up in large-cap stocks, the index could make another attempt at the 141,000 level.