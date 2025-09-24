On the final episode of Season One of The Novice Podcast, host Tolu sits down with Olubori Paul, founder of GoFarms Innovations, to break down farmland investment from how it works to spotting scams and why farmland may hold more promise than traditional real estate.

Tolu opened the conversation by asking a simple yet profound question, “What exactly is agricultural real estate?”

He explained that, unlike conventional real estate, which deals with houses, malls, and offices, agricultural real estate is primarily concerned with farmland. “It’s a productive asset,” he said. “While traditional real estate depends on tenants, farmland generates value every season through crops and food production.”

Additionally, Paul outlined multiple income streams, which included leasing land to farmers, cultivating high-demand crops, and partnering with agribusinesses.

Paul acknowledged the concerns about scams which are valid by stressing the importance of verifying land titles, thoroughly researching the reputation and history of farm operators, and being cautious of investments that promise guaranteed or unusually high returns.

He further stated that while property prices can slow down when the economy is weak, food demand never stops growing.

To wrap up, Paul highlighted that every time you invest in farmland, you’re not just building wealth for yourself, you’re contributing to the nation’s stability.

Whether you’ve ever thought of buying land, farming, or just finding smart investments, go ahead and click the link below cause this episode is for you.