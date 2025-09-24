The Lagos State Government has set a target of issuing up to 45,000 building permits annually as part of efforts to regulate development and keep pace with the state’s rapid urban growth.

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, disclosed this at a press briefing in Alausa on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that the ministry processed about 18,000 planning permit applications in 2024, but needs to increase the figure to between 40,000 and 45,000 yearly to achieve its development goals.

It further quoted the commissioner as saying, “Our assessment shows that Lagos should be issuing between 40,000 and 45,000 planning permits annually.

“We are far below this mark, which is why we have chosen to go back to the grassroots to sensitise the public and key stakeholders.”

Oluyinka likened a planning permit to a birth certificate for buildings, stressing that it provides legal recognition, supports government planning, and ensures property owners are eligible for compensation when land is acquired for infrastructure projects. He warned that buildings erected without approval risk penalties and demolition.

More insights

The commissioner noted that residents can submit applications through any of the 57 district offices across the state without intermediaries.

Applicants must show proof of land ownership and up-to-date tax clearance, with approvals expected within 10 working days once documents are complete.

He added that the government is collaborating with federal tax authorities to streamline requirements and improve compliance, as many applicants are not tax-compliant.

He urged residents to see permits as an investment in legality and safety, noting that properties without valid approvals cannot be used for banking, embassy, or legal transactions.

The announcement comes ahead of a week-long stakeholder engagement themed “Planning Permit: A Rebirth”, which will feature sessions with architects, engineers, developers, town planners, market leaders, and school children to foster a culture of voluntary compliance.

What you should know

Lagos is the most populous state in Nigeria, and building projects spring up daily across the state. However, many of these developments never receive formal approval from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

To address the issue, the state government launched an amnesty programme that began on May 2, 2024, as a 90-day window and was later extended until December 31, 2024.

The programme allowed property owners to regularise their buildings without facing penalties and saw over 18,000 applications with more than 8,800 approvals. Despite this success, data from the Lagos State Government shows that the state issued only 37,266 permits in the past six years.

Against this backdrop, the Lagos State Government has now communicated a new yearly target of 40,000 to 45,000 building permits, highlighting the gap between current approval levels and the scale of urban development taking place across the state.