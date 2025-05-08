The Lagos State Government has issued 37,266 building planning permits over the past six years to support urban development across residential, commercial, institutional, and mixed-use projects.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, shared the update during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, according to a statement on the state’s official Facebook page.

He highlighted the role of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) in overseeing the approval process and emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the state’s urban landscape while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

In 2024 alone, he noted that LASPPPA approved permits for 95 hospitals, 27 petrol stations, 151 shopping malls, and 95 schools, reflecting the broad scope of the state’s urban development efforts.

He also noted the success of the amnesty program, which allowed property owners and developers to regularize buildings constructed without permits.

During the 180-day amnesty window, a significant surge in applications resulted in over 18,000 submissions and more than 8,800 approvals. The program contributed to a 27% increase in properties with building permits.

More insights

The statement also addressed the issue of buildings that fail to comply with building regulations, particularly those constructed without permits. Dr. Olumide clarified that instead of demolishing such structures, owners or developers would be required to correct any infractions to bring the buildings into compliance with the state’s guidelines.

Demolition would only be considered in extreme cases, such as when properties are built under high-tension electricity wires, on gas or oil pipelines, or within drainage channels and rights of way, where removal is necessary to protect lives and public safety.

Furthermore, the commissioner stressed the importance of proper planning, urging property developers to seek the necessary approvals and comply with zoning regulations and the city’s master plan to avoid delays in obtaining permits.

As Lagos continues to grow, the government’s efforts to regulate building activities are expected to play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable, organized, and safe urban environment for all residents and future generations.