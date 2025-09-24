The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is proposing mandatory drug integrity tests for drivers applying for licences in Nigeria.

The agency believes the initiative will help curb the rising cases of drug–influenced road crashes across the country.

This was disclosed by the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, in a goodwill message at the National Summit of the Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was represented at the event by Deputy Commandant General of Narcotics, Mr. Umoru Ambrose.

Partnership with FRSC

He revealed that the agencies were finalising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would enable closer cooperation on tackling drug–related road safety challenges. According to him, the NDLEA has done its part, and the agency is waiting for the FRSC to also finalise theirs.

Marwa described the FRSC and NDLEA as partners in progress, highlighting how both agencies work to save lives on Nigerian highways.

“From research over the years, we have found out that drug abuse plays a very significant role in the accidents on most of our highways. It is in that respect that NDLEA has been collaborating with the FRSC,” he said.

Mandatory drug integrity tests

Marwa explained that one of the central outcomes of the partnership would be the introduction of drug integrity tests for drivers.

“One of the key impacts of the MoU is the issue of drug integrity tests. The agency is already propagating drug tests in several organisations; certainly, extending the measure to the transport sector is necessary, given FRSC’s role in ensuring safety on our highways. That is why we are advocating that drivers should undergo drug tests even before they apply for their licences,” he said

He noted that NDLEA has trained professionals who would, in turn, equip FRSC officials to conduct on-the-spot drug tests on drivers.

“NDLEA has already trained professionals who are going to train FRSC officials so that they can conduct on-the-spot drug tests for drivers,” Marwa revealed.

According to him, the initiative would act as a deterrent to commercial drivers who may engage in alcohol or psychoactive substance use while on duty.

Marwa further outlined how the collaboration would extend to both drivers and passengers during routine operations.

“In fact, we don’t like commercial drivers on our roads indulging in drugs or alcohol. With this measure, FRSC and NDLEA on the highways will be able to assess drivers and conduct spot drug tests. Once it is ready, the NDLEA will bring it to the road for implementation,” he said

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government is set to introduce compulsory drug testing for university students and revise the secondary school curriculum to include drug education as part of a broader initiative to combat the rising problem of substance abuse among young Nigerians.

The NDLEA and the Federal Ministry of Education recently reached an agreement to integrate drug education into secondary schools and enforce mandatory drug testing in tertiary institutions. The agreement was sealed during a high-level meeting between NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, in Abuja.

Marwa described the fight against illicit drugs as a fight for the souls of the Nigerian youth, stressing that tackling the scourge at the school level is critical.

He proposed three strategies: a review of drug education curriculum, stand-alone drug prevention programmes in schools, and the adoption of drug testing policies in universities.

The Minister of Education endorsed the initiative and pledged institutional support, including the creation of a Substance Use Prevention Unit within the ministry and the formation of an inter-ministerial working group with NDLEA.

In line with this push, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), last month, announced that all 4,500 prospective students for the 2024/25 academic session will undergo a drug test before gaining admission.