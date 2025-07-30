The Federal Government is set to introduce compulsory drug testing for university students and revise the secondary school curriculum to include drug education, as part of a broader initiative to combat the growing problem of substance abuse among young Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Federal Ministry of Education have reached an agreement to integrate drug education into secondary schools and enforce mandatory drug testing in tertiary institutions.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting between NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, in Abuja on Wednesday.

While highlighting the devastating effect of substance abuse on the country’s youthful population, Marwa emphasized that the fight against drugs is a fight for the nation’s future.

“The fight against illicit drugs is a fight for the souls of the Nigerian youth,” he stated.

He noted that the collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education is crucial to addressing the drug crisis at its root in the school environment.

“The purpose of this visit is to seek collaboration with this esteemed ministry in our collective efforts towards drug control in Nigeria.

“Our focus basically will be on schools and educational institutions. There are millions of our children that are under the supervision of this ministry, and it’s very critical. The drug scourge, as we all know, is very high in Nigeria,” he said.

Three-point strategy to tackle drug abuse in schools

Marwa outlined three key areas where he wants the Ministry and NDLEA to collaborate to effectively check the menace of substance abuse among Nigerian youths.

According to him, “the first suggestion we have is for a review of the drug education curriculum in secondary schools.

“Even though we’re told of the existence of this in the past, but because of the complexity of drugs, the dynamism of it, and the new psychoactive substances that have come to play, we feel that it is time to consider a review of this drug education curriculum,” he said.

He further proposed the introduction of stand-alone drug abuse prevention programmes in secondary schools, separate from the curriculum.

“These would be programmes that stand on their own, lectures, competitions, and activities involving parents,” he said.

On the third point, Marwa advocated for the adoption of a drug testing policy in tertiary institutions, stressing the importance of keeping campuses clean.

“Several vice chancellors have come on their own to seek both our guidance and participation in conducting drug tests for their students.

“What we are suggesting now is drug tests for new students, for students returning from vacations, and random tests.

“This will make the children avoid taking drugs, knowing fully well that if they do and they are found out, there will be consequences. And the consequences do not necessarily mean rustication,” he said.

Minister of Education backs policy moves, promises institutional support

In his response, the Minister of Education commended Marwa for his steadfastness and commitment to the service of Nigeria, describing the drug scourge as a huge problem that must be tackled headlong.

“When youths get into drugs, they won’t go to school. And even when they do, they’re not receiving functional education. Their critical thinking weakens, their decision-making later in life suffers, and they become unemployable, “he said.

Dr. Alausa warned that the long-term effects of youth drug abuse are devastating for the country, leading to a vicious cycle of dysfunction.

“They become unproductive and often resort to criminality. Drug use leads to broken families and contributes to a larger societal collapse. It’s a huge menace that we must tackle and tackle quickly.”

To this end, the Minister proposed the formation of a technical inter-ministerial working group between the Ministry of Education and the NDLEA.

He also announced plans to establish a Substance Use Prevention Unit within the Ministry to coordinate drug prevention strategies in the education sector.

He revealed that a curriculum review is already in progress and that the Ministry will work to integrate drug education into both secondary and primary school curricula.