The Lagos State Government has explained that the flash floods experienced in parts of the state on Tuesday were caused by a mix of technical drainage challenges, illegal construction on floodplains, and the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains.

The disclosure was contained in a post made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via his official X account on Wednesday.

The statement sympathized with affected residents, noting that Lagos, as a coastal city, remains vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall combined with tidal lock.

It added that while the state has invested in drainage infrastructure, regular desilting, and enforcement of environmental laws, infractions by residents continue to worsen flooding.

The post clarified that at Kusenla, the problem is technical, as the downstream is about 1.2 meters higher than the invert of the existing drainage. The state government noted that the issue is already being addressed through an ongoing project that includes the construction of a pumping station.

Around the House on the Rock church area, however, flooding was linked to illegal construction on floodplains and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“We sincerely sympathize with all residents who were affected by the flash floods witnessed in parts of the State yesterday. We understand the discomfort and disruption it caused and we deeply empathize with those who were affected,” the statement read in part.

It added, “We must also provide clarity on some of the affected areas. At Kusenla, the challenge is technical: the downstream is about 1.2 meters higher than the invert of the existing drainage, as confirmed by the survey conducted for the ongoing project awarded by the State government at the end of Kusenla road which includes a pumping station. Around House on the Rock church, the flooding was linked to infractions we highlighted earlier; illegal construction on flood plains and dumping of refuse in drains.”

More insights

The statement noted that videos circulating online revealed clear infractions, including illegal land reclamations carried out without the required Environmental Impact Assessment reports or drainage clearance.

It added that the government would move to remove such structures and obstructions without delay.

It further explained that the flooding was a flash incident that has since receded, while assuring residents of the government’s commitment to improving flood management systems across Lagos.

The Lagos State Government also appealed to the public to support these efforts by keeping the environment clean, avoiding construction on floodplains, and refraining from dumping refuse in drains.