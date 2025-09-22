Legend Internet Plc, a recently listed low-cap IT firm on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), has released its unaudited full-year results for the year ended July 30, 2025.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of N173 million, representing a 39.41% decline compared to 2024.

Despite the decline in pre-tax profit, post-tax profit rose by 45% year-on-year to N173 million, driven by zero-tax liability.

The company recorded a modest 4.62% increase in revenue, reaching N1.19 billion in 2025.

Key Highlights: (2025 FY vs. 2024 FY)

Revenue: N1.19 billion; +4.62% YoY

Cost of sales: N430 million; -6.80%

Gross Profit: N761 million; +12.40%

Administrative expenses: N560 million; +52.39% YoY

Operating profit: N201 million; -35.03% YoY

Total Assets: N3.338 billion; +10.33% YoY

Shareholders’ funds: N2.873 billion +6.40% YoY

Results Insights

A cursory review of Legend Internet Plc’s unaudited FY 2025 results shows that the decline in pre-tax profit was largely driven by higher administrative expenses, despite the reduction in the cost of sales.

Cost of sales fell by 6.8% to N430 million, which helped boost gross profit by 12.4% year-on-year to N761 million, improving the gross profit margin to 64%, up from 59.5% in 2024.

However, administrative expenses surged 52% YoY to N560 million, resulting in a 35% decline in operating profit to N201 million and a contraction in operating margin to 17%.

Finance costs increased moderately by 15% YoY to N29 million, further contributing to the decline in pre-tax profit.

Despite these pressures, post-tax profit grew, supported by a zero-tax liability, highlighting resilience at the bottom line.

Balance sheet analysis

Legend Internet Plc’s total assets grew by 10.33% year-on-year, reaching N3.34 billion compared to N3.03 billion a year earlier.

The company’s asset base continues to be driven by fixed assets: plant, property, and equipment, which account for over 78% of total assets.

On the liability side, shareholders’ funds grew moderately by 6% to N2.87 billion, representing about 86% of total assets. This strong equity base is largely driven by core capital, which is a positive indicator of financial stability.

Market performance

Legend Internet Plc was incorporated on April 17, 2021, and listed on the mainboard of the NGX on April 24, 2025, under the Telecommunications Services subsector of the ICT sector. The company’s niche offerings include internet services, payment solutions, and home protection and management services.

As of September 19, 2025, the share price closed at N5.60, reflecting a year-to-date loss of 9.52% and a market capitalization of N11.2 billion.