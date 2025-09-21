The Federal Government has revoked a total of 1,263 mineral licences over non-payment of annual service fees, in a decisive move to sanitise Nigeria’s mining sector and attract serious investors.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, approved the revocation following recommendations from the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), according to a statement issued by his media aide, Segun Tomori, on Sunday in Abuja.

This follows an announcement made back in August by Alake that the government had plans to revoke more than 1,000 dormant mining licences across Nigeria.

Licenses Revoked

Dr. Alake noted that the licences will be deleted from the Electronic Mining Cadastre System (eMC+), thereby opening up previously held areas to new investors.

“The annual service fee is the minimum evidence that you are interested in mining. You don’t have to wait for us to revoke the licence—the law allows you to return it if you’re no longer interested,” Alake stated.

The revoked licences include:

584 Exploration Licences (EL)

65 Mining Leases (ML)

144 Quarry Licences (QL)

470 Small-Scale Mining Licences (SSML)

Crackdown on Speculators

The minister emphasised that the revocation targets speculators who hoard licences without operationalising them, thereby locking out committed and financially capable investors.

“The era of obtaining licences and keeping them in drawers for the highest bidder is over,” he warned.

In a stern follow-up, Alake revealed that the list of defaulters would be forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for enforcement.

“Revocation does not mean the debt is forgiven. The EFCC will ensure that defaulters either pay or face legal consequences,” he added.

Director-General of the MCO, Engr. Simon Nkom disclosed that 1,957 licence holders were originally listed in the June 19, 2025, Federal Government Gazette for non-compliance.

They were given a 30-day grace period to settle outstanding payments in accordance with the Minerals and Mining Act 2007.

According to Tomori, a total of 3,794 mineral licences have been revoked since the beginning of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. This includes 619 licences revoked for non-payment and 912 for dormancy in 2024 alone.

The minister reaffirmed that the reforms aim to build a mining ecosystem that creates jobs for Nigerians, supports local industries, and attracts foreign direct investment.

“We are laying the foundation for a new Nigeria where mineral resources build Nigerian prosperity,” Alake said.

What you should know

The Federal Government of Nigeria collected N6,957,826,200 in mining fees in the first quarter of 2025 and registered 118 new private mineral buying centers.

The government also said that the Mining Cadastral Office processed 955 applications for mining titles, approving 867 (including exploration, small-scale mining, quarry, and mining leases).

Despite being Africa’s leading energy producer, Nigeria’s mining sector remains underdeveloped, contributing less than 1% to GDP due to low investment, illegal activities, and neglect.

The government also recently announced it is establishing the Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation to attract more investment and allow public participation through share offerings