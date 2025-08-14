The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has announced plans to revoke more than 1,000 dormant mining licences across Nigeria.

The move is part of the Federal Government’s drive to clean up the licencing system and reposition the mining and steel sector for industrial growth.

Recall that in May 2024, the Federal Government revoked 924 inactive mining licences, accusing some holders of using them to fuel a black market for acquiring mining titles. The cancelled permits included 528 exploration licences, 20 mining leases, 101 quarry licences, and 273 small-scale mining licences

Speaking at the opening of the maiden National Steel Summit in Abuja on Wednesday, Alake said:

“To clean up our licencing system, I had to revoke over 900 licences which were dormant titles, and they had become tools in the hands of speculators rather than instruments of development.

I wish to announce here again that very shortly I am going to announce another over 1,000 licences that will be revoked,” he said

He stressed that the solid minerals sector is no longer a playground for opportunists but a driver of national industrial growth and continental leadership.

Foundation for industrial growth

Alake reiterated the government’s vision to use Nigeria’s mineral resources to generate jobs, support local industries, and boost economic prosperity.

“We are laying the foundation for Nigeria where mineral resources create Nigerian jobs, feed Nigerian industries, and build Nigerian prosperity.”

He also described the summit’s theme, “Rebuilding and Consolidating Nigeria’s Steel Industry: Collaborative Action for Sustainable Growth and Global Competitiveness”, as aligned with Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

According to Alake, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is determined to position Nigeria as the steel hub of West Africa. This goal will be anchored on local beneficiation, sustainable practices, and private-market partnerships.

He added that Nigeria must transition from exporting raw minerals and importing finished goods to using its mineral wealth to create jobs, develop technology, and drive national prosperity.

Steel policies reforms

The Minister said the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is aligning its reforms to support the Ministry of Steel Development, recognising that the steel value chain starts with mining.

“Our mineral policies must directly feed into steel production capacity. This mutual dependency must be synergised and tailored to the development priorities of this government,” he said

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the ministry is working on targeted reforms in industrialisation, manufacturing, and innovation to accelerate economic diversification.

Oduwole explained that this was to ensuring Nigeria`s resources were processed and value-added, therefore creating jobs, building industrial capacity and driving long-term economic resilience

“Through special economic corridors and trade and labor infrastructure, the Federal Ministry of Industry and Investment is focused on creating platforms that will crystalise investment.

“ Integrate our steel industry into global and regional value-added markets and deploy our resources.

“ We are committed to deep, sustained reforms to make Nigeria a competitive destination for steel investment,“ she said.

More details

The Minister of Steel Development, Mr Shuiabu Audu, described the steel sector as the backbone of an industrialised value chain, being an essential base material for construction, automobiles, electronics, shipbuilding, military equipment, and telecommunications.

Audu noted that despite Nigeria’s abundance of steel-making raw materials, the lack of operational integrated steel plants has hindered industrial growth.

He said iron and steel production would not only create jobs but also offer self-sustaining economic growth and diversification.

He explained that the summit aims to assess the current state of the steel industry, explore investment opportunities, identify policy and infrastructure gaps, and develop recommendations.

It is also intended to deepen partnerships, promote knowledge exchange between industry players and policymakers, and build a unified strategy for a sustainable Nigerian steel industry.