The Lagos State Government has directed all courier and dispatch riders in the state operating between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to wear reflective jackets during evening and night-time deliveries.

It also mandated that their motorcycles or bicycles be fitted with reflective tapes to improve visibility.

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement posted on the official X page of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Sunday.

“In line with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to improving road safety and reducing the risks of accidents involving dispatch riders, the Ministry of Transportation has announced the compulsory use of reflective jackets and visibility tapes by all courier and delivery service providers operating within the state during evening and night-time hours.

“The statement, issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Innovation, Mr. Oluwatobi Idowu, on the directive of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olawale Musa instructed all riders operating between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to wear reflective jackets, while all delivery motorcycles and bicycles must be fitted with reflective tapes or markers to ensure clear visibility on the road,” the statement read in part.

The directive further required delivery companies to sensitise their riders and enforce strict compliance to avoid sanctions from agencies such as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS).

More insights

The new policy highlights growing safety concerns over the rising number of accidents involving courier and dispatch riders, especially at night when visibility is poor. Many Lagos residents rely on these riders for food, parcels, and e-commerce deliveries, making safety a pressing issue for both operators and road users.

Glovo Nigeria, one of the leading players in the delivery sector, has already announced plans to distribute 3,000 reflective vests to its couriers as part of compliance efforts.

The Ministry of Transportation stressed that the rules will be strictly enforced and urged all operators to cooperate, adding that improving rider safety is key to reducing accidents and ensuring a more reliable delivery ecosystem in Lagos.

What you should know

Dispatch riders in Lagos can earn up to N25,000 daily from food delivery and logistics services, depending on the number of trips completed and the distances covered.

This earning potential has contributed to the rising number of riders on the city’s roads, particularly during evening and night-time hours when customer demand tends to peak. However, these late-hour operations expose riders to heightened risks, including poor visibility, traffic congestion, and inadequate emergency response systems.

The government’s latest mandate is therefore aimed at improving safety for this expanding workforce by ensuring riders are more visible to other road users, thereby reducing the frequency of accidents and safeguarding lives in the state’s growing delivery ecosystem.