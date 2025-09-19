The U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points has implications that extend far beyond American shores.

For Nigeria, this move could unlock a new wave of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) into the equities market.

With the Fed lowering rates, the cost of capital declines, often triggering a flow of funds from developed markets into higher-yielding emerging markets.

Nigeria, with its relatively attractive returns and improving monetary stability, stands out as a potential beneficiary.

Nigerian equities landscape

In 2024, Nigerian equities; the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 37.65%, ahead of U.S. benchmarks like the S&P 500, which returned around 25%.

More importantly, over 66 Nigerian stocks beat inflation (34.80%) that year, providing positive real returns despite high macroeconomic pressures.

So far in 2025, the rally has continued, with the ASI gaining 38% YtD as of mid-September, and with over 99 stocks, comfortably outpacing August inflation at 20.13%.

This strong nominal-to-real return spread is supposed to make Nigerian equities an attractive hunting ground for foreign investors, especially as U.S. Treasury yields hovering around 4.1% look less rewarding after the Fed’s policy shift.

However, domestic investors still dominate the Nigerian market.

In 2024, total NGX transactions stood at N5.86 trillion. Foreign investors accounted for N852 billion (15.25%), while domestic investors executed N4.735 trillion (84.75%). Within this, foreign inflows were N396.1 billion and outflows N455.61 billion, implying a net outflow of N59.51 billion.

In 2025 (Jan–July), total transactions already reached N6.01 trillion, surpassing all of 2024. Foreign participation improved to 21.33% (N1.28 trillion), with inflows of N609 billion and outflows of N671.56 billion, a smaller net outflow of N62.56 billion in just seven months.

There is an improvement in 2025 compared to 2024 foreign participation has risen from 15.25% to 21.33%, showing renewed interest.

Although net flows are still negative, the pace of foreign inflows is much stronger this year.

If U.S. rates continue to fall, narrowing the yield appeal of U.S. Treasuries while Nigerian equities maintain high real returns, Nigeria could see a reversal to net inflows by year-end 2025, especially into undervalued sectors like banking.

Sectors likely to benefit and to watch

Banking sector

Foreign investors typically favor liquid, fundamentally strong stocks and Nigerian banks fit that bill. Nigerian banking stocks are the most liquid stocks on the NGX

They are trading at low P/E multiples compared to global peers, are systemically important, and well-positioned to benefit from easing inflation.

As consumer purchasing power improves, banks could see stronger loan repayment, reduced impairment charges, and healthier profitability. If the CBN eventually eases policy, lower funding costs could further support the sector.

Big beneficiaries: Zenith, GTCO, Access, UBA, FBNH.

Oil & Gas/Energy

Oil firms with FX-linked earnings (like Seplat, Aradel and Oando) are attractive in a market where currency risk matters.

Rising global oil demand and stable local production could keep these stocks in favor.

Industrial Goods

Cement majors (Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Lafarge Africa) remain key plays for foreign inflows because of their scale and exposure to infrastructure growth.

Their large market presence and strong balance sheets make them natural choices for big-ticket investors on the exchange.

Consumer Goods

Inflation is easing, and disposable incomes are slowly improving. This supports food and beverage leaders like BUA Foods and Nestlé Nigeria, which tend to attract FPI for their steady cash flows and defensive appeal.

Telecoms

MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa could attract foreign attention if liquidity improves, given their scale, profitability, and role in Nigeria’s digital economy.

What could sustain or scare off the inflow

Nigeria has some strong selling points for foreign investors right now.

The stock market continues to deliver eye-catching returns.

Blue-chip stocks especially in banking, cement, telecoms, and consumer goods give investors the liquidity and scale they want.

Recent reforms in the foreign exchange market appear to have restored some confidence.

Banks raising fresh capital stand out too, as stronger balance sheets make them safer bets.

But challenges remain. The naira, though relatively stable, is still weak and could undermine returns when measured in dollar terms.

For foreign investors, purchasing power parity matters if currency depreciation wipes out gains, the attraction fades quickly.

Beyond FX, sudden policy changes, new taxes, or delays in fund repatriation could also spook investors.

If Nigeria sustains FX stability and inflation continues to ease, U.S. rate cuts could increase the flip foreign flows positive in 2025.

For now, banks, energy, and industrials look like the biggest magnets for offshore capital.