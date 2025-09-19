The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed threats of protests across sectors in the FCT, citing President Bola Tinubu’s earmarking of N25 billion for healthcare projects.

Nyesom Wike disclosed that “President Bola Tinubu’s administration earmarked N25 billion for healthcare projects in the 2025 capital budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” NAN reports.

He made this known while inaugurating the construction of Arterial Road N1 from Wuye District to Ring Road II on Thursday in Abuja.

His reaction follows comments by critics online who alleged that the minister had prioritised road infrastructure over other sectors in the FCT.

No Sector Neglected – Wike

The minister alleged that contrary to insinuations in certain quarters, there is no sector that “is neglected in the development of the FCT.”

He dismissed the “criticisms and threats of protests over perceived neglect of other sectors”, insisting that such moves would not derail the Tinubu administration’s agenda.

“Nobody will blackmail me. Nobody will stop me from doing what I think is right. Enough is enough.

“They will fight me, but I am fully prepared.

“I will do things right because Mr President has taken it upon himself to change the narrative, as far as Abuja is concerned,” he said.

On the road projects, the minister highlighted that it was not for personal gain, but for the economic growth and welfare of residents.

“This road is not my road, it’s not the Minister’s road; it’s for the people of Abuja.

“By the time we develop all these roads, Abuja will be competing with other cities in the world,” he said.

Earlier, Acting Head of Service of the FCTA, Mrs Nancy Nathan, acknowledged Wike’s modernisation of the FCT’s infrastructure.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported on September 15 that resident doctors in Abuja launched an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, stalled promotions, and worsening hospital conditions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The strike, which began on Monday, September 15, 2025, was declared by Dr. George Ebong, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, FCT Administration (ARD-FCTA), during a press briefing in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It followed a seven-day ultimatum issued on August 28 and a subsequent warning strike on September 8, both of which failed to prompt government action on the doctors’ demands.

The doctors’ demands include the payment of outstanding salaries, some delayed for over seven months; release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund; correction of erroneous salary deductions; promotion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultant cadre; and settlement of wage award arrears.

They are also calling for urgent renovation of FCTA hospitals, recruitment of new doctors before the end of 2025, payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears, and clearance of outstanding payments owed to external residents.