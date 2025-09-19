Kenya Airways has paid the sanction imposed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over consumer protection breaches, including the high-profile incident involving Nigerian passenger Gloria Ibukun Omisore.

While the airline complied with the fine, the NCAA emphasized that payment does not address the underlying issues that led to the penalties.

The development was confirmed in a statement posted on Thursday by Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, on his official X account.

“After a number of meetings, including a visit to the NCAA by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria and officials from the airline and JKIA, Kenya Airways has, on Wednesday 17/09/2025, paid the sanction fee as penalty for the Gloria Omisore and other consumer protection-related infractions,” the statement read in part.

It added, “While commending the airline for complying with the determination of the NCAA, we must remind that the timeframe for the resolution of the cases for which this sanction was announced has since elapsed. Therefore, the payment of sanction fines does not conclude the issues.”

The NCAA emphasized that sanctions are not intended to punish operators but to improve flight operations, safety standards, and passenger handling protocols. Kenya Airways maintains a long-standing relationship with Nigeria, and the authority expects improvements in the airline’s processes to better serve passengers in the future.

Backstory

The sanctions stem from an incident in February 2025, when Ms. Omisore was allegedly denied boarding on the second leg of her connecting flight from Nairobi to Paris, despite holding a ticket from Lagos to Manchester via Nairobi and Paris.

Kenya Airways cited her lack of a required Schengen visa as the reason for denying boarding and offered an alternative route via London, which she allegedly declined. The situation escalated into a verbal altercation, with the airline claiming alleged inappropriate behavior from Ms. Omisore.

NCAA Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, criticized the airline’s handling of the incident, highlighting a long-standing pattern of alleged mistreatment of Nigerian passengers.

He questioned why the airline allowed Ms. Omisore to board the initial Lagos flight despite potential visa issues and noted that Kenya Airways allegedly did not provide timely alternatives or appropriate support during the incident. The NCAA also requested CCTV footage to substantiate the airline’s claims.

While the payment of the sanction fee demonstrates Kenya Airways’ willingness to comply with NCAA regulations, the authority reiterated that the airline must address operational and procedural shortcomings to prevent similar occurrences.

The NCAA confirmed it will continue monitoring the airline’s Nigeria operations to safeguard passenger rights and ensure proper handling of travel documentation.