Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has announced that Enugu Air will take delivery of six new aircraft by the end of 2025.

He made the announcement on Thursday during the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) “Meet The Governor Series” in Lagos, according to a statement by his spokesperson on X.

The expansion is part of Enugu’s plan to grow its aviation sector, enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and attract investment.

The governor said the state partnered with an investor to concession Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which is being upgraded with an international wing and a cargo terminal expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2026.

Mbah added that the additional aircraft, arriving ahead of the Christmas season, reflect Enugu Air’s rapid growth, having surpassed projections within its first month of operation.

“Our plan is to bring in three million visitors. So, we worked with an investor to get the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Hopefully, the international wing of the airport will be operational by the first quarter of 2026.

“We are also investing in building the cargo terminal. We are looking at bringing in an additional six aircraft for Enugu Air for the Christmas season. We are obviously going to expand very quickly because we have surpassed our projections within one month of operation,” he said.

Mbah noted that the aviation expansion is complemented by ongoing improvements in security and infrastructure, with crime in the state reportedly down by over 80%, creating a safer environment for businesses and tourists.

More insights

The governor also noted that the state is pursuing a broader strategy to position Enugu as a business and tourism hub.

He highlighted coal-to-power projects designed to generate 1,000 megawatts of electricity using the state’s low-sulphur coal, saying this would make energy generation more sustainable and prevent coal from becoming a stranded asset.

He added that the state is investing in tourism infrastructure. The Enugu International Conference Centre recently hosted 20,000 participants during the 2025 Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference, while a five-star hotel and the Cross of Hope religious tourism landmark are nearing completion.

What you should know

Enugu Air, the state-run airline, commenced operations on Monday, July 7, 2025. At the start of operations, the state had secured three aircraft for the airline, with two already delivered and the third expected to arrive later.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) granted interim authorization for Enugu Air to commence domestic flight operations through a partnership with XEJet, pending the completion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

This approval allows Enugu Air to operate using XEJet’s operational framework and aircraft, including the integration of the Embraer E170 into XEJet’s Operations Specifications.