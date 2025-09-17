JustMarkets launched an upgraded Introducing Broker Program that offers a percentage-based commission model with up to 45% of the spread on Standard accounts and up to 30% on Pro accounts, ensuring partners earn from 100% of client trading volume.

The new structure eliminates Minimum Trading Point requirements, increases partner earnings during volatile markets, and provides real-time transparency through improved reporting tools in the Partner Area.

Partners gain additional benefits such as loyalty rewards worth up to $500,000, naira-friendly transactions for Nigerians, and access to marketing assets to support long-term business growth.

JustMarkets, a global multi-asset brokerage firm, has launched an upgraded version of its Introducing Broker (IB) Program.

The new structure is designed to deliver higher returns, improved transparency, flexible commissions, and long-term growth opportunities—tailored to today’s macroeconomic realities.

Key Benefits of the New IB Program

Earnings on 100% of Client Trading Volume

The most notable change is the shift from a fixed-per-lot payout to a percentage-based commission model. Partners can now earn:

Up to 45% of the spread on Standard and Standard Cent accounts

Up to 30% of the spread on Pro accounts

This flexible model ensures partners are rewarded for 100% of client trading volume, including scalping, intraday, and other short-term strategies typically excluded under traditional fixed-lot systems.

Increased Commissions During Market Volatility

With the percentage-based model, spreads tend to widen during volatile market conditions—resulting in higher commissions. Whether clients trade gold, oil, forex, or digital assets, partners benefit directly from market movements, making the program especially lucrative during active trading periods.

Removal of Minimum Trading Point (MTP) Restrictions

One of the major pain points for IBs has been the Minimum Trading Point requirement, which often disqualified a large portion of trades. JustMarkets has eliminated this rule, allowing every completed trade to count toward partner earnings. This change enhances revenue predictability, particularly for high-frequency traders.

Enhanced Tools, Transparency, and Incentives

The Partner Area has been upgraded with real-time reporting tools, detailed commission breakdowns, and full visibility into client spreads directly from the trading terminal. These improvements foster stronger broker-partner relationships by clearly showing how commissions are calculated.

To further incentivize growth, the program includes loyalty rewards worth up to $500,000—ranging from cash bonuses and luxury gadgets to cars. Nigerian partners also benefit from naira-friendly deposit and withdrawal options, alongside access to marketing assets such as banners, landing pages, and analytics.

Built for Long-Term Partnerships

JustMarkets is reinforcing its commitment to partner success with a next-generation IB program tailored to current market dynamics. By removing outdated requirements like the MTP and introducing a flexible commission structure, the broker ensures every trade contributes to partner earnings—across all instruments, including gold, oil, forex, and digital assets.

Yasser Mansour, Senior Key Account Manager at JustMarkets, commented:

“We’ve built a fairer, more adaptable, and more rewarding partnership model. Traders and partners are at the heart of every innovation we pursue. The revamped IB program opens new opportunities for partners to grow their businesses and thrive in volatile markets. Our goal is to offer the most transparent and rewarding partnership environment globally.”

