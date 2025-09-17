ARISE IIP completes a $700 million capital raise, one of the largest private infrastructure transactions in Africa

Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor, joins ARISE IIP’s shareholder base alongside AFC, Equitane, and FEDA

The funds will accelerate the development of sustainable industrial ecosystems across Africa, including the IPR Free Zone in Ogun State

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), the developer of the IPR Free Zone in partnership with the Ogun State Government, has announced the successful completion of a $700 million capital raise.

The deal, which includes both primary and secondary components, is one of the largest private infrastructure transactions in Africa to date.

The capital injection brings Vision Invest, a prominent Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor and developer, into ARISE IIP’s shareholder base.

Existing institutional shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Equitane, and the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development impact platform of Afreximbank.

According to Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP, the investment will accelerate the company’s mission to build green, inclusive, and sustainable industrial ecosystems across the continent.

“The partnership with Vision Invest and the continued support of our institutional shareholders will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver long-term value,” Gupta said.

Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC and Chairman of ARISE IIP, emphasized the alignment between global capital and Africa’s industrial ambitions:

“ARISE IIP has demonstrated what is possible when global capital aligns with Africa’s development goals.”

Professor Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, described the deal as a milestone that will strengthen ARISE IIP’s role in promoting export manufacturing and industrialization across Africa.

Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA, reaffirmed the fund’s commitment to ARISE IIP, calling it a platform that drives sustainable growth and regional integration.

From Vision Invest, Mohammad A. Abunayyan, Chairman, and Omar N. Al-Midani, President and CEO, both expressed confidence in ARISE IIP’s model and its alignment with Vision Invest’s impact-driven investment philosophy.

“This marks our first direct investment in Africa and reflects our commitment to socio-economic development in the regions we invest in,” said Abunayyan.

Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright served as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP, while EFG Hermes and Linklaters advised Vision Invest.

The transaction underscores growing investor confidence in Africa’s industrial transformation and ARISE IIP’s ability to deliver infrastructure that enhances local value chains and drives long-term prosperity.