The Dangote Group has accused powerful oil import cartels of manipulating labour unions and industry associations to frustrate the operations of its refinery, warning that their actions threaten Nigeria’s quest for economic independence.

In a statement signed by the Dangote Group management on Monday, the company criticised the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) for opposing the Dangote Refinery’s recent reduction in petrol prices.

“It is regrettable that NUPENG has allowed itself to be weaponised by powerful oil import cartels that have consistently benefitted from Nigeria’s over-reliance on imported petroleum products, to the detriment of national growth and economic independence,” the company said.

The statement came after NUPENG dismissed the refinery’s price cut as a “Greek gift,” while DAPPMAN described the move as “unpatriotic.” Dangote argued that such responses revealed the vested interests at play.

“Where is their own gift?”, the company asked. “If, as they claim, it is cheaper to import than to refine domestically, why have these same players not voluntarily reduced prices ahead of the Dangote Refinery’s interventions? Nigerians can attest that price reductions only occur in response to the refinery’s actions.”

Backstory

On Saturday, DAPPMAN accused the Dangote Petroleum Refinery of adopting pricing practices that distort competition, strain domestic businesses, and contradict its public claims of prioritizing Nigerian consumers.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Association’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi A. Adewole.

The statement said, “These reductions were often strategically timed when other importers had active cargoes at sea or in tank, creating price shocks that undermined competition and imposed financial strain on fellow market participants, including the refinery’s own domestic customers. “Even more concerning is the refinery’s pattern of offering lower prices to international buyers while quoting higher rates to local off takers. This contradicts public-facing claims of prioritizing Nigerians and places unnecessary burden on domestic businesses already operating under tight margins.”

The association also stated that the claim that the refinery offers free delivery of petroleum products is “also misleading.”

According to Adewole, “In reality, marketers are required to lift at least 25 percent of their allocations directly from the refinery gantry and must do so using only Dangote-owned trucks, paying commercial rates based on their destination.

This arrangement imposes additional logistical and financial burdens on marketers, limits operational flexibility, and undermines the narrative of cost relief being provided to the local market,” he said.

What you should know

Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced it will commence direct supply of petrol (PMS) to 11 states starting Monday, September 15, 2025.

According to the company, the retail pump prices for the initial states are N841 per litre for Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, and N851 per litre for Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara.

The gantry price is pegged at N820 per litre.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery begins direct supply of PMS with free delivery effective Monday September 15, 2025

“New Gantry Price is set at N820,” the statement read in part.

To support petrol station operators, the refinery will provide free delivery of PMS to registered stations in the 12 states, with plans to gradually expand distribution nationwide.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa’s largest with a 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, opened in 2024 to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol and strengthen energy security.

In July 2025, it received 4,000 CNG trucks under a N720 billion investment programme, aimed at distributing 65 million litres of refined petroleum products daily, creating over 15,000 jobs, and saving Nigerians more than N1.7 trillion annually in energy costs.