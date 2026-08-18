Dangote Refinery secures $1 billion underwriting programme ahead of IPO

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has secured a $1 billion underwriting programme from investors ahead of its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The programme, structured by Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC Ltd and Lilium Capital Group, with the mandate of Dangote Refinery, comprises a completed and funded $600 million private placement and another $400 million underwriting commitment in support of the refinery’s planned IPO.
This disclosure is contained in a joint press statement issued by Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital Group, who are the co-financial advisers, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.
They stated that Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital Group, is the underwriter for the programme, and leverages the combined advisory and capital markets capabilities of Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital.
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What they are saying
The financial advisers pointed out that the $400 million IPO underwriting commitment will be implemented upon its launch, subject to market conditions, corporate and regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and compliance with applicable securities laws.
- The statement partly reads, ‘’Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC Ltd and Lilium Capital Group, appointed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) as co-financial advisers and structuring agents for Global Africa, are pleased to announce the successful completion and funding of a $600 million underwritten investment in DPRP’s private placement.
- ‘’This marks the successful completion of the first phase of the refinery’s $1 billion underwriting programme, which supports the private placement and planned initial public offering (“IPO”).
- ‘’The $1 billion underwriting programme comprises the completed and funded $600 million private placement and a $400 million underwriting commitment in support of the planned IPO. Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital, is the underwriter under the programme, which leverages the combined advisory and capital markets capabilities of Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital. The US$400 million IPO underwriting commitment will be implemented upon the launch of the IPO, subject to market conditions, corporate and regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and compliance with applicable securities laws.’’