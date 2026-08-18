Dangote Refinery secures $1 billion underwriting programme ahead of IPO

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has secured a $1 billion underwriting programme from investors ahead of its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has secured a $1 billion underwriting programme from investors ahead of its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The programme, structured by Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC Ltd and Lilium Capital Group, with the mandate of Dangote Refinery, comprises a completed and funded $600 million private placement and another $400 million underwriting commitment in support of the refinery’s planned IPO.

This disclosure is contained in a joint press statement issued by Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital Group, who are the co-financial advisers, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

They stated that Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital Group, is the underwriter for the programme, and leverages the combined advisory and capital markets capabilities of Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital.

What they are saying

The financial advisers pointed out that the $400 million IPO underwriting commitment will be implemented upon its launch, subject to market conditions, corporate and regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and compliance with applicable securities laws.