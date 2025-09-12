Wealthy homeowners in Lagos are increasingly investing in automated gates, with prices soaring as high as N10 million for bespoke luxury designs.

Once regarded as just functional security features, gates have become status symbols—reflecting class, security, and personal taste.

Rising material costs and the growing appetite for convenience, remote access, and modern aesthetics have further pushed demand to record levels.

According to Chinedu Artecor of Artecor Wrought Fabrication Limited, who spoke to Nairametrics, demand from wealthy homeowners has shifted in recent years from simple sliding or swing gates to advanced automated systems with smart features.

“High-end clients are now requesting custom designs, premium materials like stainless steel and hardwood, and automation systems with biometric or smartphone controls,” he explained.

He added that costs vary widely: a small pedestrian gate ranges between N150,000 and N500,000, while a standard single-car gate sells for between N500,000 and N1.5 million.

For larger properties, a standard double-car gate costs between N1 million and N3 million, while luxury automated gates fitted with smart controls and bespoke designs are priced between N2 million and N10 million or more.

Prices have climbed steadily in recent years due to rising costs of steel, aluminum, and skilled labour, with automation features also adding significantly to the overall bill.

More insights

Temidayo Tosin, a property manager and builder who also spoke to Nairametrics, said the gate of a house is just as important as the building itself because it sets the tone for how the property is perceived.

“It shows how secure the house is, and at the same time, it speaks to finishing and class. Tenants look at the quality of the gate, even down to the locks and keys, because these details tell you the quality of the entire house,” he said.

Tosin explained that beyond security, gates are now seen as aesthetic features that influence satisfaction and even rental decisions.

“Some people change their gates, not because they are bad, but because they have become old-fashioned. Others repaint regularly to add beauty and extend durability,” he added.

Even outside luxury estates and high-end homes, gates still command significant prices across the market. A basic single-car gate or pedestrian gate can cost several hundred thousand naira, often stretching family budgets during construction.

Standard double-car gates typically range between N1 million and N3 million, a price point that still reflects the impact of material costs and design choices.

A realtor who spoke to Nairametrics also noted that rolling gates with tyres, increasingly popular for their modern look and ease of use, also come at a premium, though they cannot be fitted on every property due to space constraints.

With these shifts, experts agree that gate choices in Lagos now impact more than just entry and exit. Automated and well-designed gates enhance property security, boost curb appeal, and in some cases increase resale value. For wealthy homeowners, investing in these gates has become part of the lifestyle statement their homes make—blending security, status, and style in equal measure.