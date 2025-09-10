The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has announced an extension of the registration period for the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025 Second Series.

According to a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the new closing date is now on Friday, September 19, 2025.

“The registration period for CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025–Second Series has been extended to Friday, September 19, 2025. All prospective candidates are admonished to make good use of this opportunity,” they stated.

The Second Series CB-WASSCE refers to the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates, held by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in the latter part of the year, distinct from the standard May/June examination for school candidates

Before the extension, the registration deadline for the 2025 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates was Friday, September 5, 2025.

What you should know

WAEC introduced the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination as part of its commitment to modernizing the examination process, to address challenges such as examination malpractice and to align with global best practices and enhance the integrity of its educational assessments.

The first implementation of the CB-WASSCE occurred in 2024. WAEC conducted the CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates using a hybrid model. This approach involved displaying examination questions on computer screens while candidates recorded their answers using traditional pen-and-paper methods.

This transitional format was designed to ease candidates into the new system and to assess the feasibility of a fully computer-based examination in the future. Building on the experiences and lessons learned from the 2024 hybrid model, WAEC fully transitioned to a computer-based examination format for the 2025 CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates.

WAEC has announced plans to fully adopt computer-based testing for all examinations by 2026. The council is actively working on expanding the necessary infrastructure, training personnel, and ensuring that all examination centers are equipped to handle the fully digital examination process.

The examination council in April launched new digital platforms to help students better prepare for the 2025 WASSCE. The WAEC E-Study Portal, available at waec.estudy.ng, was introduced as an official exam preparatory platform. It provides access to past WASSCE questions, both multiple-choice and theory-based, along with marking schemes, examiners’ reports, and personalized performance insights.

The Council said the goal is to empower schools, teachers, and candidates with digital learning resources that mirror real exam standards.